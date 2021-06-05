 Skip to main content
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls soccer nominees
Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls soccer nominees

  • Updated
They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the soccer finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys soccer

Braeden Bestmann

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Bestmann helped lead a Silver Hawk defense that tied a school record by allowing only seven goals all season. His defense helped pave the way for a Class A state championship finals appearance. Bestmann was named a first-team Super-Stater.

Nolan Fuelberth

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Fuelberth was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain after making 72 saves and allowing just seven goals in more than 1,260 minutes of match time. The Northern Illinois signee was 15-1 as a starter and he helped lead the Silver Hawks to a state runner-up finish.

Eli Rhodes

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Rhodes was the highest-scoring midfielder in Class A with 14 goals and 12 assists, helping the Silver Hawks set a program record for goals in a season with 67. Rhodes had four game-winning goals, and a memorable equalizer late in the Class A state final against Omaha South.

Girls soccer

Kayma Carpenter

School: Lincoln East | Year: Sophomore

Carpenter smashed the school record for goals in a season, finishing with 31. The forward had four matches where she scored at least four goals. She earned first-team Super-State honors after helping lead the Spartans to Class A state semifinals appearance.

Briley Hill

School: Lincoln East | Year: Senior

Hill, a Husker signee, scored 16 goals and added 11 assists while helping the Spartans reach the state tournament semifinals. She ranks No. 3 in program history in career goals (38) despite not having a junior season, and was named a first-team Super-Stater.

Haley Peterson

School: Lincoln East | Year: Senior

Peterson, also a Husker signee, had 15 goals and eight assists from her midfield position. She was dangerous on free kicks and finished ninth in school history in career points (80) and 10th in career goals (30). She was named to the Super-State first team.

Tags

