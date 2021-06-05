Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls soccer nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the soccer finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys soccer

Braeden Bestmann

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Bestmann helped lead a Silver Hawk defense that tied a school record by allowing only seven goals all season. His defense helped pave the way for a Class A state championship finals appearance. Bestmann was named a first-team Super-Stater.

Nolan Fuelberth

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Fuelberth was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain after making 72 saves and allowing just seven goals in more than 1,260 minutes of match time. The Northern Illinois signee was 15-1 as a starter and he helped lead the Silver Hawks to a state runner-up finish.

Eli Rhodes