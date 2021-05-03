An offensive shakeup rewards Papio South in 1-0 win against Lincoln High in district semifinal

“Our forward couldn’t get through, so we took our attacking mid (Santamaria), who’s pretty quick, but he seems to like the open space and make runs,” Lawrence said. “But we put him up top because one of the things that we’re getting chances with is just tossing the ball up and letting somebody run onto it.”

Fast forward to the second half and it was going well for the Titans, who seemed in control, but things got complicated when senior defender Alex Eby received his second yellow card, resulting in a red card and ejection.

Left with 10 men, the Titans loaded things up defensively and survived a Links offense that seemed destined to score a goal all night, but ultimately came up short.

“I’m just really proud of these seniors, all of them, and just the fight that we had all night,” Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny said. “I thought we had our chances, but that’s been the last couple weeks of the season, for whatever reason.”

The Titans will play No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Seacrest Field), but they’ll play shorthanded as Creighton commit Jack Redd is out with an injury he’s had most of the season. In addition, senior defender Chance Hergott is most likely out with a back injury suffered Monday and Eby is suspended (red card).