After outlasting Millard West in a shootout, state tournament becomes a 'nice reward' for improving Bolts

OMAHA — Familiar conditions were present at Millard West High for the A-7 girls soccer district final.

Mist fell from the sky for nearly half the match, temperatures were in the high 40s and there wasn’t a bit of sunlight as far as the eye could see.

The match itself, however, resulted in an outcome that hasn’t been familiar to Lincoln Pius X girls soccer fans.

Outscoring No. 6 Millard West 5-3 in penalty kicks, No. 9 Pius X (11-4) clinched a state tournament berth for the first time since 2015. The match will officially go down as a 2-1 victory in the record books.

“That is a nice reward for a very tough season,” Pius X coach Steve Andersen said. “These girls made it their No. 1 goal to go to state, and they achieved it. It’s just a testament to how hard they worked against a team like Millard West, who’s consistently one of the best teams in the state coached by one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around.

“It’s going to be tough to fall asleep tonight."

Abby Vacek scored the lone Thunderbolt goal in regulation off a corner kick by Bree Korta in the 39th minute. And after goalkeeper Catthi Pham saved a Millard West penalty kick, it was Vacek again who knocked home the game-winning score for her team.

“She’s a girl who’s heart sometimes is a little too big,” Andersen said of Vacek.

“She puts too much on her shoulders. It’s been an honor and privilege coaching her for four years. She’s a great kid and team leader, and it shows.”

Millard West answered Vacek’s regulation goal with a corner kick goal of its own in the 58th minute by Callie Kirchner.

Pius X had many other chances to score during regulation but was called six or seven times for an offsides because of Vacek’s speed down the pitch. The penalties built up frustration and resulted in Andersen getting a yellow card in the second extra time period.

Despite Vacek’s success, she was quick to point out that she couldn’t have done it without her teammates.

“Everyone on this team contributes a great deal,” Vacek said. “That’s part of what makes us successful. We’re also so close and work really well together, and that leads to success on the field.”

Making the state tournament for the first time in the past seven years, Andersen likes his team’s chances.

“We’re back and we’re happy,” Andersen said. “We’ve shown we can hang with the best in the state, and we look forward to showing up at state and putting forth our best effort.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0