After early goal, Lincoln Southeast boys fight off Westside rest of way to grab A-7 district crown

Just eight minutes into the district championship match on Wednesday, the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team scored for a 1-0 lead.
The Southeast players on the bench and on the field erupted in a major shot of confidence that the unranked Knights could pull the upset of fourth-ranked Omaha Westside.
Then came the hard part, because there were still 72 minutes left in the match.
But Southeast kept Omaha Westside out the rest of the way and won the A-7 title match 1-0 at Seacrest Field.
With the win the Knights (11-4) advance to to the state tournament, where the program last played in 2013.
Junior midfielder Will Petersen scored the winner as the benefactor of a pass from Henry Moberly. It was his eighth goal of the season.
“Henry Moberly had gotten the ball and played a through ball to Will and Will took a couple of touches and then popped it in the back of the net,” Southeast coach Mike Rozsa said. “It was just a give-and-go, and a great score.”
The early goal was obviously huge, but it felt even bigger than that.
“I think it sent a message to Westside that we can score, and you got to watch out for us,” Rozsa said. “(Omaha Westside) had to press, and they had that pressure. The longer it went, the more the guys got confidence. To shut out a team like Westside, that’s really good.”
Southeast continued to generate some scoring chances, but then Omaha Westside made a late charge and had a couple of good scoring chances in the final six minutes.
“Those last 10 minutes (Westside was) adding pressure and they brought up players and they were just being really attack-minded,” Petersen said. “It was pretty crazy, but we got it down, man. It’s kind of nice having that final whistle over, and just to be able to hold this (championship) plaque, it’s crazy.”
Southeast junior Emmett Anderson was the winning goalie.
Southeast made a big turnaround from 2019, when the Knights had a 6-7 record.
“This year a lot of the guys play club ball, and that’s really helped,” Rozsa said. “The level of talent just keeps building and building.”
Now Rozsa will take a team to state for the first time in his seven years as head coach.
“It was a great win. A great win,” Rozsa said.
Photos: Lincoln Southeast shuts out Omaha Westside for A-7 district championship
