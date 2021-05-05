After early goal, Lincoln Southeast boys fight off Westside rest of way to grab A-7 district crown

Just eight minutes into the district championship match on Wednesday, the Lincoln Southeast boys soccer team scored for a 1-0 lead.

The Southeast players on the bench and on the field erupted in a major shot of confidence that the unranked Knights could pull the upset of fourth-ranked Omaha Westside.

Then came the hard part, because there were still 72 minutes left in the match.

But Southeast kept Omaha Westside out the rest of the way and won the A-7 title match 1-0 at Seacrest Field.

With the win the Knights (11-4) advance to to the state tournament, where the program last played in 2013.

Junior midfielder Will Petersen scored the winner as the benefactor of a pass from Henry Moberly. It was his eighth goal of the season.

“Henry Moberly had gotten the ball and played a through ball to Will and Will took a couple of touches and then popped it in the back of the net,” Southeast coach Mike Rozsa said. “It was just a give-and-go, and a great score.”

The early goal was obviously huge, but it felt even bigger than that.