After all-star soccer match, Southwest's Spinar will have tryout for Army soccer team

OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest soccer player Ava Spinar hopes that a successful walk-on tryout for the Army soccer team will mean she hasn’t played her last match.
That will come in a few months after Spinar enrolls at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Then she could play for the school’s NCAA Division I soccer team.
On Saturday, Spinar represented Southwest one final time while playing in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase. Spinar played on the visitor's team that won the Class A girls match 4-2.
Scoring goals for the winning team were Sarah Weber (Gretna), Briley Hill (Lincoln East), Olivia Baker (Omaha Central) and Juliana Durio (Norfolk).
Mackenzie Smith from Lincoln High was one of the goalies for the winning team. The match MVP was Eleanor Tempero (Omaha Westside), who scored two goals in a losing effort.
The matches on Friday and Saturday raised $14,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska. The matches have become the largest event fundraiser for the group.
To be selected to attend the U.S. Military Academy Spinar had to go through a round of interviews. In January she learned she had received the required appointment from Nebraska’s congressional delegation to attend the U.S. Military Academy. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer nominated 37 Nebraskans this year to the U.S. service academies.
“I was looking at colleges, and it kind of checked off all of my boxes because I believe in service, and my uncle was in the Air Force and I knew that I always wanted to do something like that,” Spinar said. “And then it combined my academic pursuits because it’s a very good school.”
Later this month Spinar will leave for basic training.
“In about three weeks I’ll ship off and go to West Point,” Spinar said. “It’s officer basic training, so it’s not the same as enlisted. We learn how to go from civilian to military, and then some officer stuff like communication and land navigation and stuff like that.”
Her school work will be rigorous, but Spinar also wants to earn a spot on the soccer team.
“I love playing soccer, and I love being on a team, and the longest I can continue to do that I just want to keep trying to do it,” Spinar said. “I don’t want this to be my last game.”
After graduation, she’ll have at least five years of active duty.
“We don’t pay to go to school, we pay with our service afterward, which I think is really cool,” Spinar said.
It wasn’t a surprise that the visiting team won, as that group had three of the four future Nebraska soccer players that played in the match with Haley Peterson (Lincoln East), Weber and Hill.
And another future Husker, Allie Napora (Papillion-La Vista South), played for the other team. Another future Husker, Abby Schwarz from Omaha Roncalli, was selected for the match but was unable to play.
Five of the 11 incoming freshmen for the Husker soccer team are from Nebraska.
“It’s pretty cool when you can get a lot of good talent around here to go play for the state school,” Weber said. “All of them are super-talented. I’m really looking forward to playing with them.
Weber broke the Class A record for goals in a season, finishing with 48 in 22 matches.
Later this month Weber will play in a regional tournament with her club team, Sporting Omaha, before she begins training with the Huskers in July. She was recruited by the Huskers at the attacking midfielder position.
“The competitiveness in me is going to have to keep it up,” said Weber of having a chance to play early during her college career. “And getting a little stronger and faster. It’s just that next-level mentality.”
In the Class A boys match, the visiting team won 4-3 in a shootout. They won the shootout 5-4. All the kicks were made until the fifth round when the home team hit the crossbar. Luis Garcia from Omaha South made the clinching kick in the fifth round.
Patrick Long from Gretna scored goals three minutes apart in the second half for the winning team. He was named the match MVP.
The other goal for the winning squad was scored by Haider Al-Barakat from Lincoln East.
Arturo Castro (Norfolk), Ian Becerra (Lincoln High) and Nasser Nabulsi (Millard West) scored in the losing effort.
