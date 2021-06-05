After all-star soccer match, Southwest's Spinar will have tryout for Army soccer team

“I was looking at colleges, and it kind of checked off all of my boxes because I believe in service, and my uncle was in the Air Force and I knew that I always wanted to do something like that,” Spinar said. “And then it combined my academic pursuits because it’s a very good school.”

Later this month Spinar will leave for basic training.

“In about three weeks I’ll ship off and go to West Point,” Spinar said. “It’s officer basic training, so it’s not the same as enlisted. We learn how to go from civilian to military, and then some officer stuff like communication and land navigation and stuff like that.”

Her school work will be rigorous, but Spinar also wants to earn a spot on the soccer team.

“I love playing soccer, and I love being on a team, and the longest I can continue to do that I just want to keep trying to do it,” Spinar said. “I don’t want this to be my last game.”

After graduation, she’ll have at least five years of active duty.

“We don’t pay to go to school, we pay with our service afterward, which I think is really cool,” Spinar said.