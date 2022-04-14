Added depth to Lincoln Lutheran/RC's boys soccer team has Warriors playing '100% all of the time'

The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central boys soccer team managed only one win last season, finishing 1-12 overall.

With at least two weeks left in this season, the Warriors have already won five times.

That kind of drastic change feels as satisfying as it sounds like it would.

“Oh, my, gosh, it’s something else,” said senior defender Nathan Fry, who also played last season. “I’m very proud of the freshmen that we’ve (added) this year. They’ve all stepped up and impressed me so much.

“I think one big thing is we have a lot more kids on the team. Last year we only had one or two subs per game. I think that was a big part of last season is it got really tiring. But now we have all of these players so we’re going 100% all of the time.”

Lincoln Lutheran is one of the 10 smallest schools playing Class B boys soccer. This year, the team has 17 members, a jump from 13 last season.

The Warriors (5-2) beat Schuyler 1-0 on Thursday at the Lincoln Sports Foundation Soccer Complex, which marked the Warriors’ best win of the season.

Lincoln Lutheran played with the wind advantage in the first half and used it to score just six minutes into the match. Senior Brooks Guyton scored when the corner kick he booted into the goal box deflected off a defender and into the net for the score.

In the second half, Schuyler had the wind advantage. Schuyler got off several shots, but Lincoln Lutheran held on for the win.

Fry said playing in the cold and windy conditions was “not fun.”

“It was great in the first half because you barely had to tap (the ball.),” he said. “But in the second half it was a lot harder. You had to stay on your toes and get ready for anything.”

Zach Kunz is in his first year as head coach but was an assistant coach last season. He’s really enjoyed watching the team be successful after a challenging year last season.

“There is a lot of talent out there,” Kunz said. “We have seven seniors on the team, but we’ve got a lot of talent all the way down to some freshmen who are giving us a lot of minutes.”

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls 10, Schuyler 0: The match ended about midway through the second half due to the victory margin rule.

Class B No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (6-2) was led by Sierra Springer with three goals and Jamison Wahl with two goals. Scoring one goal apiece were McKenzie Derowitsch, Jenna Luebbe, Shanae Bergt, Eliese Schwinck and Raegen Holle.

Lincoln Lutheran was hoping to have another good season after it returned its top three scorers from a state semifinal team.

“We’re always strong defensively, and of course, that leads to the attack,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Dave Gosselin said. “We’re a very mature team. We’re dominated by juniors and seniors, so that makes a huge difference.”

