The high school soccer season begins Thursday. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from the nine city girls teams.

Lincoln East

Coach: Emily Mathews (fourth year).

2022: 13-3 (state qualifier).

Outlook: The Spartans have most of the group back that has helped East to a 29-5 record over the past two seasons. It does hurt that Kayma Carpenter, who led Class A with 23 goals last season, graduated early to join the Husker soccer team for spring practice.

Lincoln High

Coach: Shelly Fargo (sixth year).

2022: 6-10 (district finalist).

Outlook: Seniors Makinley Thomas, Morgan Wilkensin, Kinsli Gropp, Emeri Kinnison and Alexa Stoup lead a team that looks as if it will be improved on offense this season.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central

Coach: Dave Gosselin (16th year).

2022: 11-5 (state qualifier).

Outlook: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central will be looking for a few breakout players after graduating eight seniors, including its top three scorers. The defense should be good and give the Warriors a chance in many matches.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Cody Thatcher (first year).

Outlook: The first-year school has 17 players and will play a varsity schedule at the Class B level. Some of the top players will probably be junior Feryal Akpo-Idrissou and freshmen Autumn Veen and Addie Murphy.

North Star

Coach: Edward Meitzen (fourth year).

2022: 2-11.

Outlook: Scoring should be improved from last season when both of the Gators' wins came against Grand Island.

Northeast

Coach: Jose Hidalgo (fifth year).

2022: 4-10.

Outlook: All-city defender Allison Morrow leads 10 returning starters. Jordan Renard, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, is also back after scoring 11 goals last season.

Pius X

Coach: Steve Andersen (ninth year).

2022: 11-5 (state qualifier).

Outlook: Pius X graduated its most explosive player, Abby Vacek, and she now plays for the Huskers. Her younger sister, Kate, scored 13 goals and leads a large group of returnees.

Southeast

Coach: Liz Sundberg-Kremer (third year).

2022: 16-2 (state runner-up).

Outlook: The Knights were one of the best stories in the sport last season, going from nine wins in 2021 to 16 wins, the LPS championship and a state runner-up finish. Southeast does have to replace seven seniors. Also, goalie Samaya Hogg, the Journal Star player of the year, left early for college soccer at Southern Illinois. If some scorers emerge, the Knights should still be good. They have four freshmen on varsity. The starting goalie is Norwegian foreign exchange student Johanne Hagen.

Southwest

Coach: Thomas Nettleton (10th year).

2022: 14-3 (state semifinalist).

Outlook: The Silver Hawks have an impressive mix of college-level and young talent. An injury to Aniya Seymore, one of the team’s top scorers, was a setback.