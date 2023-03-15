The high school soccer season begins Thursday. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from the nine city boys teams.

Lincoln East

Coach: Colin Smitsek (sixth year).

2022: 13-4 (state semifinalist).

Outlook: The Spartans return seven starters, led by all-state forward Aiden Nachi. He improved his goal total by 11 last season to 21.

Lincoln High

Coach: Alex Cerny (sixth year).

2022: 9-6.

Outlook: Lincoln High has seven starters returning, including its leading goal scorer, Alex Warrick.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central

Coach: Zach Kunz (second year).

2022: 6-5.

Outlook: The Warriors return six starters, led by seniors Seth Stowell and Bo Claridge.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Evans Francis (first year).

Outlook: This will be a group of mostly freshmen playing a Class B varsity schedule. The team did get some good experience last summer at the Lincoln Pius X summer league. Francis played soccer at Lincoln North Star and was previously the junior varsity coach at Northeast.

North Star

Coach: Joel Bergt (third year).

2022: 4-10.

Outlook: The Gators improved by three wins last season, and Bergt thinks the growth of the program will show even more this spring.

Northeast

Coach: Phillip Yapp (second year).

2022: 6-7 (district finalist).

Outlook: The Rockets had a solid first season under Yapp that included good city wins against Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast. The returning starters include seniors Ivan Eloume and Laurent Gozo.

Pius X

Coach: David Wright (third year).

2022: 8-6.

Outlook: All-city midfielder Morgan Armagost and all-city defender Mike Wyvill lead six returning starters.

Southeast

Coach: Marco Sapien (first year).

2022: 10-5 (district finalist).

Outlook: Sapien takes over as head coach for Michael Rozsa. Sapien is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and teaches at Goodrich Middle School. He’s coaching a high school team for the first time but has been a club coach in Lincoln for several years. The Knights have a good group of returning starters, including Immanuel Wayoro, who scored 10 goals last season. Tyson Klein also helped generate a lot of offense last season, with four goals and seven assists.

Southwest

Coach: Derek Scheich (seventh year).

2022: 12-4 (state qualifier).

Outlook: Southwest has big shoes to fill with the graduation of Brayden Kramer (17 goals last season). Returnees Tanner Novosad and Lane Kruse each had seven goals last year. Goalie Dylan Beiermann leads what should be a solid defense.