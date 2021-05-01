A-7 boys district soccer: Southeast goalie Anderson finds redemption — and relief — in shootout as Knights advance to final

Lincoln Southeast goalkeeper Emmett Anderson carried a sense of relief after a shootout save advanced the Knights to the A-7 boys soccer district final.

Anderson had given up a goal inside of the first five seconds of the match and failed to save five previous penalty shots.

"You have to say to yourself you have to make that save," Anderson said. "There is no other option."

After finding themselves down, the Knights battled back from the early deficit to win in a 6-5 shootout over Norfolk to snap the 2-2 stalemate at Beechner Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon. It marked the second win for Southeast over the Panthers this season in a penalty shootout.

"We played a heck of a game against a heck of a team that is a solid defensive team," Southeast coach Mike Rozsa said. "Even if the sun and the wind weren't an issue, we played them to the same result two weeks ago."

Norfolk's Andrew Heimes shot from the center line and scored within the opening seconds to give his side a 1-0 lead. The Knights equalized quickly, with Henry Moberly scoring off a lofted shot from 20 yards out.

"The first goal was a nice shot in the arm to get us back into things," Rozsa said.