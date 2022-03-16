2022 soccer preview: Here's what you need to know about the 8 city girls teams

The high school soccer season begins Thursday. Here's a closer look at what to expect from the eight city girls teams.

East

Coach: Emily Mathews (third year).

2021: 16-2 (state semifinalist).

Outlook: East only lost once during the regular season last year, against Lincoln Southwest. Some key players have graduated since then, with Briley Hill and Haley Peterson now both on the Nebraska soccer team, but there are nine starters back. Junior Kayma Carpenter scored 31 goals last season and recently committed to Nebraska.

Lincoln High

Coach: Shelly Fargo (fifth year).

2021: 7-10 (district finalist).

Outlook: In recent years Lincoln High has improved some each season and will have the chance to do so again with seven returning starters. They do have to replace a great goalkeeper after Mackenzie Smith graduated.

Lutheran/Raymond Central

Coach: Dave Gosselin (15th year).

2021: 13-4 (state semifinalist).

Outlook: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central brings back its top three scorers and a defense that only conceded six goals before the state tournament. Senior forward Sierra Springer scored 19 goals last season and earned all-state honors.

North Star

Coach: Edward Meitzen (third year).

2021: 5-9.

Outlook: The Navigators’ defense should be solid. The attackers will be freshman and sophomores, so how quickly they come along will help determine how well the team does.

Northeast

Coach: Jose Hidalgo (fourth year).

2021: 3-12.

Outlook: Northeast is led by juniors Kemper Schaub, Jordan Renard and Abby Hardesty; and sophomores Allison Morrow and Ally Badura.

Pius X

Coach: Steve Andersen (eighth year).

2021: 10-6 (district finalist).

Outlook: Andersen feels really good about the Thunderbolts' ability to score with most of the top scorers back.

Southeast

Coach: Liz Kremer (second year).

2021: 9-5.

Outlook: The Knights were a young group last season and look ready to take the next step. Junior goalie Samaya Hogg has has already committed to play NCAA Division I soccer at Southern Illinois. Forward Sam Searcey scored seven goals and had three assists last season.

Southwest

Coach: Thomas Nettleton (ninth year).

2021: 15-1 (state qualifier).

Outlook: Southwest had an undefeated regular season in 2021 and was the No. 1 seed for the state tournament before getting beat by Millard North in a shootout in the first round. The Silver Hawks return a lot of good players, including Kenna Rathbun (11 goals last season), and Kennadi Williams (seven goals), Also back is Kayla Hassler (Omaha commit), Claire Kniss (Baylor commit) and Jillian Lane (South Dakota State commit).

