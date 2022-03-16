2022 soccer preview: Here's what you need to know about the 8 city boys teams

The high school soccer season begins Thursday. Here's a closer look at what to expect from the eight city boys teams.

East

Coach: Colin Smitsek (fifth year).

2021: 11-5 (district finalist).

Outlook: There were only a few seniors on the team last season, so this group has some experience. Aiden Nachi scored 10 goals last season.

Lincoln High

Coach: Alex Cerny (fifth year).

2021: 9-7.

Outlook: Lincoln High is hoping to take the next step after feeling pretty good about last season. Senior Ronan Parks scored nine goals last season.

Lutheran/Raymond Central

Coach: Zach Kunz (first year).

2021: 1-12.

Outlook: Kunz takes over as head coach after being an assistant in the program for the past two seasons. He also played at Lincoln Lutheran and graduated in 2015. The team had a bad season last year when it had a small roster. There are more players out this season, and it should be more successful.

North Star

Coach: Joel Bergt (second year).

2021: 1-13.

Outlook: The Gators are led by Cooper Kinnan, Zeed Alale and Diego Barbosa.

Northeast

Coach: Phillip Yapp (first year).

2021: 4-10 (district finalist).

Outlook: Yapp takes over the Northeast program after previously being the junior varsity coach at North Star. The Rockets have seven returning starters.

Pius X

Coach: David Wright (second year).

2021: 5-8.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts were really young last season, but now have an experienced lineup. Scoring was a problem, with the Bolts only scoring multiple goals in four matches.

Southeast

Coach: Michael Rozsa (eighth year).

2021: 11-5 (state qualifier).

Outlook: Last season, Southeast made state for the first time since 2013. The Knights return most of that team and want to improve on that finish.

Southwest

Coach: Derek Scheich (sixth year).

2021: 17-1 (state runner-up).

Outlook: Southwest's first loss of last season came in a shootout against Omaha South in the state championship match. Southwest had 10 seniors last season, so the Silver Hawks will have a lot of new players. One player who is back is defender Leighton Jeppson. He was one of only five underclassmen who earned all-state honors in Class A. Senior Brayden Kramer scored eight goals last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.