2022 All-City Spring Sports: Boys and girls soccer

The Capital City's soccer scene is plump with talent. Here's a closer look at the best of the best.
BOYS ALL-CITY
Pos.; Name, school; Yr.
F; Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East; Jr.
F; Ronan Parks, Lincoln High; Sr.
F; Caleb Swanson, Pius X; Sr.
F; Immanual Wayoro, Southeast; So.
MF; Morgan Armagost, Pius X; Jr.
MF; Leighton Jeppson, Southwest; Sr.
MF; Tyson Klein, Southeast; Jr.
MF; Brayden Kramer, Southwest; Sr.
MF; Lane Kruse, Southwest; Jr.
MF; Bam McPhail, Lincoln East; Sr.
MF; Tommy Thorpe, Northeast; Sr.
People are also reading…
D; Ben Blankenbiller, Lincoln Lutheran/RC; Sr.
D; Quintin Kniss, Southwest.; Jr.
D; Henry Spethman, Southwest; Jr.
D; Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Jr.
D; Gavin Weiland, Lincoln High; So.
D; Mike Wyvill, Pius X; Jr.
GK; Brayden Bouwens, Lincoln East; Jr.
GK; Andres Moreno, Lincoln High; Sr.
GK; Tristan Whitlock, Northeast; Sr.
GIRLS ALL-CITY
Pos.; Name, school; Yr.
F; Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East; Jr.
F; Tayah Ryan, Southeast; Sr.
F; Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Sr.
F; Abby Vacek, Pius X; Sr.
F; Kennadi Williams, Southwest; So.
MF; Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Sr.
MF; Charley Kort, Southwest; So.
MF; Bree Korta, Pius X; Jr.
MF; Jillian Lane, Southwest; Jr.
MF; Page Monson, East; Jr.
MF; Corynne Olsen, Southeast; Sr.
MF; Samantha Searcey, Southeast; So.
MF; Rachel Warrick, Southeast; Sr.
D; Lily Hodge, Pius X; Jr.
D; Allison Morrow, Northeast; So.
D; Annie Mulder, East; Jr.
D; McKenna Rathbun, Southwest; Sr.
D; Lillie Shaw, East; Jr.
GK; Alexa Gobel, Southwest; Jr.
GK: Samaya Hogg, Southeast; Jr.