2022 All-City Spring Sports: Boys and girls soccer

  • Updated
Columbus vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.3

Lincoln Southwest’s Brayden Kramer (right) heads the ball against Columbus’ Jason Spencer during the boys A-4 district championship on May 3 at Seacrest Field.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

The Capital City's soccer scene is plump with talent. Here's a closer look at the best of the best.

BOYS ALL-CITY

Pos.; Name, school; Yr.

F; Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East; Jr.

F; Ronan Parks, Lincoln High; Sr.

F; Caleb Swanson, Pius X; Sr.

F; Immanual Wayoro, Southeast; So.

MF; Morgan Armagost, Pius X; Jr.

MF; Leighton Jeppson, Southwest; Sr.

MF; Tyson Klein, Southeast; Jr.

MF; Brayden Kramer, Southwest; Sr.

MF; Lane Kruse, Southwest; Jr.

MF; Bam McPhail, Lincoln East; Sr.

MF; Tommy Thorpe, Northeast; Sr.

D; Ben Blankenbiller, Lincoln Lutheran/RC; Sr.

D; Quintin Kniss, Southwest.; Jr.

D; Henry Spethman, Southwest; Jr.

D; Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Jr.

D; Gavin Weiland, Lincoln High; So.

D; Mike Wyvill, Pius X; Jr.

GK; Brayden Bouwens, Lincoln East; Jr.

GK; Andres Moreno, Lincoln High; Sr.

GK; Tristan Whitlock, Northeast; Sr.

GIRLS ALL-CITY

Pos.; Name, school; Yr.

F; Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East; Jr.

F; Tayah Ryan, Southeast; Sr.

F; Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Sr.

F; Abby Vacek, Pius X; Sr.

F; Kennadi Williams, Southwest; So.

MF; Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Sr.

MF; Charley Kort, Southwest; So.

MF; Bree Korta, Pius X; Jr.

MF; Jillian Lane, Southwest; Jr.

MF; Page Monson, East; Jr.

MF; Corynne Olsen, Southeast; Sr.

MF; Samantha Searcey, Southeast; So.

MF; Rachel Warrick, Southeast; Sr.

D; Lily Hodge, Pius X; Jr.

D; Allison Morrow, Northeast; So.

D; Annie Mulder, East; Jr.

D; McKenna Rathbun, Southwest; Sr.

D; Lillie Shaw, East; Jr.

GK; Alexa Gobel, Southwest; Jr.

GK: Samaya Hogg, Southeast; Jr.

