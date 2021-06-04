 Skip to main content
2021 All-City spring sports: Boys and girls soccer
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3.30

Lincoln East's Haley Peterson takes a shot on the goal while defended by Lincoln Southeast's Katelyn Rutledge (left) and Carrie Wehrman on March 30 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Boys

Pos., name, school, yr.

F, Haider Al-Barakat, East, sr.

F, Ramzy Hamouda, Southwest, sr.

F, Ayad Khurmish, Northeast, sr.

F, Braden Lackey, Southwest, sr.

F, Will Petersen, Southeast, jr.

MF, Morgan Armagost, Pius X, so.

MF, Ian Becerra-Scott, Lincoln High, sr.

MF, Brayden Kramer, Southwest, jr.

MF, Brayden McPhail, East, jr.

MF, Jacob Miller, Southeast, sr.

MF, Eli Rhodes, Southwest, sr.

D, Braeden Bestmann, Southwest, sr.

D, Leighton Jeppson, Southwest, jr.

D, Quintin Kniss, Southwest, so.

D, Dylan Smith, Lincoln High, sr.

D, Ryan Tisdale, Southeast, jr.

D, Damien Tran, Southeast, sr.

GK, Emmett Anderson, Southeast, jr.

GK, Nolan Fuelberth, Southwest, sr.

GK, Andres Moreno, Lincoln High, jr.

Honorary captain: Nolan Fuelberth, Southwest.

Girls

Pos., name, school, yr.

F, Hannah Beach, Northeast, sr.

F, Kayma Carpenter, East, so.

F, Briley Hill, East, sr.

F, Samantha Searcey, Southeast, fr.

F, Sierra Springer, Lutheran/RC, jr.

F, Jamison Wahl, Lutheran/RC, so.

MF, Jesse Chartier, East, jr.

MF, Taylor Cumblidge, North Star, sr.

MF, Haley Peterson, East, sr.

MF, Skylar Pieper, Southwest, sr.

MF, Karli Scott, Southwest, sr.

MF, Ava Spinar, Southwest, sr.

D, Cassidy Kobza, Pius X, sr.

D, Brooke Kutilek, Southwest, sr.

D, Annie Mulder, East, so.

D, Sydney Schnase, Pius X, sr.

D, Lauren Stull, Lutheran/RC, sr.

GK, Addi Ernstmeyer, Lutheran/RC, sr.

GK, Samaya Hogg, Southeast, sr.

GK, Makenzie Smith, Lincoln High, sr.

Honorary captain: Haley Peterson, East.

