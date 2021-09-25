Prep softball scores, 9/25

5th: Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 3:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 12, Platteview 0: Avery Barnard tripled, double and drove in two runs for the Lady Orange.

Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 0: Kirsten Peterson hit three home runs and teammates Bree Woodward and Maddi Duncan added blasts to lead Northeast. Duncan struck out nine over five innings.

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4: Payton Schnoor was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Emerson Waldow was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Panthers. Alexis Hubbard had two hits for the Knights.

