Prep softball scores, 9/25

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL
Pool 1
Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4
Lincoln Southeast vs. McCook, to follow
McCook vs. Norfolk, to follow
Pool 2
Lincoln Southwest 17, Omaha Marian 2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Marian, to follow
Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Pool 3
Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 0
Columbus vs. Kearney, to follow
Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow
Kearney 5, Bellevue East 3
Lincoln Northeast vs. Bellevue East, to follow
Columbus vs. Bellevue East, to follow
Pool 4
Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow
Fremont vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow
Grand Island vs. Fremont, 3:30 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Fremont, to follow
Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island, to follow
Pool 5
North Platte vs. Lincoln East, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln East vs. Norris, to follow
Blair vs. Lincoln East, to follow
Norris vs. Blair, 3:30 p.m.
Blair vs. North Platte, to follow
Norris vs. North Platte, to follow
OTHER SCHOOLS
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Falls City vs. Weeping Water, 9 a.m.
Freeman vs. Falls City-Weeping Water winner, 10:45 a.m.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.
Freeman/Falls City/Weeping Water winner vs. Malcolm/Auburn winner, 12:30 p.m.
Falls City/Weeping Water loser vs. Malcolm/Auburn loser, 10:45 a.m.
Falls/City/Weeping Water/Malcolm/Auburn winner vs. Freeman/Falls City/Weeping Water loser, 12:30 p.m.
NCC TOURNAMENT
Cass vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m.
Yutan/Mead vs. Cass-Syracuse winner, 10:45 a.m.
DC West/Concordia vs. Raymond Central, 10:45 p.m.
Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 12:30 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.
1st place, 4 p.m.
3rd place, 4 p.m.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Wahoo 12, Plattsmouth 0
Ralston vs. Plattsmouth, 11 a.m.
Wahoo vs. Ralston, 1 p.m.
Pool B
Beatrice 12, Platteview 0
Nebraska City vs. Platteview, 11 a.m.
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 1 p.m.
1st: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 3:30 p.m.
3rd: Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 3:30 p.m.
5th: Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 3:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 12, Platteview 0: Avery Barnard tripled, double and drove in two runs for the Lady Orange.
Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 0: Kirsten Peterson hit three home runs and teammates Bree Woodward and Maddi Duncan added blasts to lead Northeast. Duncan struck out nine over five innings.
Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4: Payton Schnoor was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Emerson Waldow was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Panthers. Alexis Hubbard had two hits for the Knights.