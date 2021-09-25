 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 9/25
agate

Prep softball scores, 9/25

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

SOUTHEAST INVITATIONAL

Pool 1

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4

Lincoln Southeast vs. McCook, to follow

McCook vs. Norfolk, to follow

Pool 2

Lincoln Southwest 17, Omaha Marian 2

Lincoln Southwest vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, to follow

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Marian, to follow

Omaha Marian vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Pool 3

Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 0

Columbus vs. Kearney, to follow

Kearney vs. Lincoln Northeast, to follow

Kearney 5, Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Northeast vs. Bellevue East, to follow

Columbus vs. Bellevue East, to follow

Pool 4

Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, to follow

Fremont vs. Lincoln North Star, to follow

Grand Island vs. Fremont, 3:30 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Fremont, to follow

Omaha Skutt vs. Grand Island, to follow

Pool 5

North Platte vs. Lincoln East, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Norris, to follow

Blair vs. Lincoln East, to follow

Norris vs. Blair, 3:30 p.m.

Blair vs. North Platte, to follow

Norris vs. North Platte, to follow

OTHER SCHOOLS

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Falls City vs. Weeping Water, 9 a.m.

Freeman vs. Falls City-Weeping Water winner, 10:45 a.m.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.

Freeman/Falls City/Weeping Water winner vs. Malcolm/Auburn winner, 12:30 p.m.

Falls City/Weeping Water loser vs. Malcolm/Auburn loser, 10:45 a.m.

Falls/City/Weeping Water/Malcolm/Auburn winner vs. Freeman/Falls City/Weeping Water loser, 12:30 p.m.

NCC TOURNAMENT

Cass vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m.

Yutan/Mead vs. Cass-Syracuse winner, 10:45 a.m.

DC West/Concordia vs. Raymond Central, 10:45 p.m.

Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 12:30 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, 12:30 p.m.

Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.

1st place, 4 p.m.

3rd place, 4 p.m.

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Wahoo 12, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston vs. Plattsmouth, 11 a.m.

Wahoo vs. Ralston, 1 p.m.

Pool B

Beatrice 12, Platteview 0

Nebraska City vs. Platteview, 11 a.m.

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 1 p.m.

1st: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 3:30 p.m.

3rd: Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 2nd, 3:30 p.m.

5th: Pool  A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 3:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 12, Platteview 0: Avery Barnard tripled, double and drove in two runs for the Lady Orange.

Lincoln Northeast 9, Columbus 0: Kirsten Peterson hit three home runs and teammates Bree Woodward and Maddi Duncan added blasts to lead Northeast. Duncan struck out nine over five innings.

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Southeast 4: Payton Schnoor was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Emerson Waldow was 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Panthers. Alexis Hubbard had two hits for the Knights.

High school softball logo 2014

 

