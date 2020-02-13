Ron Powell: With expansion to nine Class A schools, it's time for Lincoln to form its own conference

Weather has played havoc with the Heartland Athletic Conference tournaments since it expanded to 11 schools two years ago. Last season, the girls championship game between Lincoln Southwest and Fremont was never played. This season, the boys played the fifth- and seventh-place games two days after the championship was decided.

These scenarios will never happen to the Lincoln schools if they’re together in a Lincoln conference.

Perhaps a more compelling argument from a basketball standpoint is the Class A matrix designed to create equitable schedules for all the schools in the class and insure that there are sufficient crossover games between the Metro and Heartland conferences.

Having a nine-team Lincoln conference that requires just eight conference games that have to be set aside makes it easier for the matrix to get the crossover games necessary to achieve its objective of making the wild-card point system as fair as possible and an accurate barometer of team strength.

For the city taxpayer, a Lincoln conference is a much better arrangement than a 14-team HAC. In recent years, LPS has sent six sports teams in buses and vans to HAC championship events in Grand Island for baseball and softball, Kearney for cross country and track, Norfolk for boys and girls golf, and Fremont for boys and girls tennis and swimming.