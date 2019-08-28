Class A
Team (Record);RS
RS (Returning starters)
1. Papillion-La Vista (25-14);8
2. Elkhorn South (31-9)*;5
3. Millard North (38-2);4
4. Millard South (25-13);6
5. Millard West (21-10);7
6. Lincoln Pius X (36-3);2
7. Omaha Marian (27-12);NA
8. Gretna (23-8);4
9. Papillion-LV South (18-17);4
10. Bellevue West (21-17);6
* Class B in 2018
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Northwest.
The case for No. 1: Much like last year, Class A appears like it will be very competitive, and several teams have the talent and experience to stand tall at the Devaney Sports Center in November. Papillion-La Vista has eight returning starters, including 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter Norah Sis (551 kills last year), one of the state's top players. On the opposite side will be senior Chloe Paschal, who had 455 kills last year. Senior setter Brooklyn Schram (1,133 set assists in 2018) also returns.
After No. 1: Elkhorn South's arrival in Class A only strengthens the class. Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray and sophomore setter Madi Woodin are among the players who make the Storm an instant contender.
Defending champs will contend again: Millard North must replace some key players from last year's state championship team, but the Mustangs return a very talented duo in setter Izzy Lukens and hitter McKenna Ruch. Both were first-team Super-Staters last year.
Class B
Team (Record);RS
1. Omaha Skutt (30-7);4
2. Waverly (27-8);10
3. Omaha Duchesne (32-7);5
4. Norris (24-12);7
5. Sidney (26-9);5
6. Northwest (21-15);3
7. Seward (29-7);5
8. Alliance (29-6);2
9. Platteview (16-14);4
10. Hastings (25-7);4
The case for No. 1: We'll go with the defending state champion at the top to start, but it won't be easy for the SkyHawks. Junior outside and all-stater Shayla McCormick is out this season with a torn ACL and first-team Super-Stater Lindsay Krause, a Nebraska recruit, will miss the first part of the season due to her commitment to the USA youth national team. Several young players are ready to step up for Skutt. But Waverly, Omaha Duchesne and Norris will be on the SkyHawks' heels.
After No. 1: Waverly returns a ton of experience from last year's state semifinal squad, and it starts with Nebraska recruit and setter Annika Evans. Junior Whitney Lauenstein is back at outside hitter, and the Vikings added a pair of transfers in the middle in Atley Carey, who played her first three seasons at Lincoln East, and Abby Plouzek, who played at Dorchester.
Finding depth: With Elkhorn South and Elkhorn among the teams moving to Class A, there is not a lot depth in Class B. Will that open the door for some other teams?
Class C-1
Team (Record);RS
1. Wahoo (35-2);7
2. Lincoln Lutheran (34-4);6
3. St. Paul (35-2);7
4. Columbus Scotus (19-10);NA
5. Wayne (25-10);5
6. Kearney Catholic (18-12);7
7. Syracuse (26-4);4
8. Lincoln Christian (17-13);3
9. Minden (22-12);4
10. Battle Creek (22-11)*;NA
* Class C-2 in 2018
Contenders: Adams Central, Broken Bow, DC West, North Bend Central, O'Neill.
The case for No. 1: Wahoo must replace Super-Staters Kyla Swanson and Elly Larson, but the Warriors remain one of the most experienced and talented teams in the state. Junior Elle Glock, a USC recruit, returns at setter, and Mya Larson was one of the state's top freshmen last year. Kendal Brigham returns at libero. The Warriors have the pieces to make a run at a third straight state championship.
After No. 1: Like Wahoo, Lincoln Lutheran and St. Paul have standouts to replace. Lincoln Lutheran will have a new starting setter after the graduation of all-state setter Hope Leimbach, but with 2018 Super-State honorary captain Marriah Buss on the floor, the Warriors remain a top contender. St. Paul must replace all-stater Hayley Fox, but it returns seven starters.
Class C-1 changes: Class C-1 was the deepest class in the state last year, but two of those powers — Grand Island Central Catholic and Bishop Neumann — are in Class C-2 now. But make no mistake, this will remain a competitive class, especially with Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Christian among the teams looking to make a big push.
Class C-2
Team (Record);RS
1. Grand Island CC (30-5)*;6
2. Bishop Neumann (30-5)*;4
3. Hastings SC (22-11);5
4. Superior (30-3);NA
5. Blue Hill (32-2);2
6. Lutheran Northeast (22-12);NA
7. Summerland#;6
8. Stanton (31-2);3
9. Mead (15-12)+;5
10. Fillmore Central (17-10);6
* Class C-1 in 2018; + Class D-2 in 2018; # new co-op
Contenders: Burwell, Clarkson/Leigh, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elm Creek, Freeman, South Loup.
The case for No. 1: Class C-2 got stronger with the additions of Grand Island Central Catholic and Bishop Neumann from Class C-1. They'll start the season first and second, respectively. GICC must replace Megan Woods, who has her name all over the school record books, but the Crusaders were very deep last year, and many of those players are back, including senior setter Katie Maser, a Creighton recruit. Neumann also must replace a star (Kelsie Cada), but senior middle Lindsey Thiele and sophomore outside hitter Kali Jurgensmeier are among six returning letterwinners.
After No. 1: Hastings St. Cecilia will be hungry for a state volleyball title after winning basketball gold in March. The Hawkettes return five starters, and they'll look to challenge GICC and Neumann. Superior will be right there, too. The 2017 state champion returns two-time Journal Star girls athlete of the year and two-time first-team Super-Stater Kalynn Meyer, a Nebraska recruit, who can take over matches.
Summerland is born: Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing are co-oping to form Summerland, which is the name of the golf course that sits near the three communities. Ewing's Suzanne Funk will serve as the team's head coach, and the combination of the schools' talent bases make Summerland a team to watch. The roster includes Tiana Thramer, who had a huge season in leading Ewing to the D-2 state final in 2018.
Class D-1
Team (Record);RS
1. Diller-Odell (26-8);6
2. Hartington CC (30-5)*;5
3. Pleasanton (32-4);6
4. CWC (25-8)#;4
5. Archbishop Bergan (33-4);4
6. Meridian (19-13);5
7. Humphrey/LHF (29-5);4
8. Elgin/PJ (21-12);5
9. Overton (20-11);5
10. Elkhorn Valley (18-11);5
* In Class C-2 in 2018; # In Class D-2 in 2019
Contenders: Axtell, Cambridge, Central Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Heartland, Johnson-Brock, Kenesaw, Osmond.
The case for No. 1: Diller-Odell returns its top four hitters from a season ago, including senior Mackenzie Vitosh and junior Emily Swanson. Each had 265 kills last season. The team's setter, junior and Iowa State recruit Allison Heidemann, also is back. Junior transfer Ava Lovitt, a setter and right-side hitter, has been added to the mix, so the Griffins are loaded.
After No. 1: Hartington Cedar Catholic, which played in the Class C-2 state final last season, moves down a class this year. The schedule will prepare Cedar Catholic well, and the Trojans return multiple starters, including senior Abby Hochstein. CWC moves up from Class D-2 and has some big goals, while Meridian seeks a big run with all-state outside hitter Halle Pribyl leading the way.
Mixing it up: Archbishop Bergan must replace three integral pieces from last year's state championship run — Allison Dieckmann, Lexie Langley and Haley Kempf. Big shoes to fill, but the Knights still have state title aspirations. Junior Lauren Baker is one of the top middle blockers in Class D-1, Allie DeGroff moves from right side to outside hitter, senior Emma Walz moves to middle blocker and senior Kaia McIntyre takes over at setter after playing at libero.
Team (Record);RS
Class D-2
1. BDS (30-4);5
2. Wynot (24-5);NA
3. Nebraska Christian (26-5)*;NA
4. Humphrey SF (17-13);7
5. Lawrence-Nelson (17-4);7
6. Exeter-Milligan (23-9);5
7. Falls City SH (21-12);5
8. Mullen (29-4);NA
9. Giltner (22-9);3
10. Bertrand (17-13);5
* Class D-1 in 2018
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Hampton, Wauneta-Palisade.
The case for No.: BDS won the D-2 state title last year, and the Eagles return a veteran corps led by all-stater Macy Kamler at middle hitter, and Regan Alfs at setter/outside hitter. BDS had a strong summer, winning the D1-D2 division at the Top 10 event in Kearney.
After No. 1: Wynot returns bundles of experience from last year's team, which finished fourth at state. The Blue Devils have six seniors, including Kaitlyn Heimes, an all-state basketball player, and Katelyn Heine. Nebraska Christian, which moves down from Class D-1, returns all-stater Grace Langemeier.
Early adversity: Falls City Sacred Heart has been hit by the injury bug. Starting libero Lauren Malone is out for the season, and starting setter Rachel Magdanz is expected to miss time, too. The Irish look to remain in the mix behind all-state sophomore middle blocker Erison Vonderschmidt and senior McKenzie Witt, who will slide over to setter.