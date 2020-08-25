Preseason prep volleyball ratings, 8/26

The case for No. 1: No Class A team stands out as a clear favorite at this point in the season, with each of the top six having a claim for No. 1. While Papillion-La Vista did lose seven seniors from last year’s team, it has one of the state’s best players in Norah Sis and a talented supporting cast. Defending champion Papillion-La Vista South will contend again, but replacing Sophie Hendrix (326 kills last year) will be difficult. Elkhorn South, Gretna, Millard West and Lincoln Pius X all have question marks, too, but possess enough talent to hoist the state title trophy at the end of the year.