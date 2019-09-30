Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (24-0);1
2. Elkhorn South (17-3);2
3. Millard West (11-6);4
4. Gretna (14-6);3
5. Lincoln Pius X (15-3);6
6. Millard North (14-7);7
7. Millard South (10-6);5
8. Bellevue West (16-9);-
9. Omaha Marian (9-7);8
10. Lincoln Southwest (11-8);9
Contenders: Elkhorn, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Millard West rises after going 5-1 in the Weston Invitational, while Lincoln Pius X won all five of its games last week. A win over the Patriots propels Millard North above Millard South and Bellevue West reenters the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista at Millard South. Thursday—Millard West at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Lincoln Northeast Invite (Elkhorn South, Fremont, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Norfolk, Omaha Central, Omaha Marian).
Class B
1. Waverly (16-0);1
2. Omaha Skutt (13-3);2
3. Sidney (14-2);3
4. Norris (14-8);4
5. Platteview (14-4);5
6. Omaha Duchesne (10-9);6
7. Hastings (14-5);7
8. Seward (11-6);8
9. Omaha Gross (9-5);10
10. Northwest (6-7);9
Contenders: Beatrice.
Comments: Waverly continues to dominate its competition, with wins over Sidney and Columbus Lakeview last week. Platteview has won eight of its last nine matches, but Northwest continues to slide down the rankings after losing to Kearney Catholic.
Key matches: Tuesday—Lincoln Christian at Norris, Omaha Gross at Omaha Duchesne, Plattsmouth at Waverly. Thursday—Northwest at Grand Island CC.
Class C-1
1. St. Paul (19-0);1
2. Wahoo (11-2);2
3. Lincoln Lutheran (15-2);3
4. Columbus Scotus (12-2);4
5. Syracuse (14-1);6
6. Wayne (17-4);5
7. Columbus Lakeview (14-2);7
8. Broken Bow (15-2);8
9. Chadron (12-2);9
10. Battle Creek (18-2);-
Contenders: Gordon-Rushville, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, O’Neill.
Comments: St. Paul continued its dominant season with a 5-0 week and hasn’t dropped a set all year. Syracuse rises with a win over Lourdes CC while Wayne drops with a loss to Humphrey SF. Lincoln Lutheran extends its winning streak to 12 matches.
Key matches: Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus, Hartington CC at Battle Creek. Thursday—Chadron at Gordon-Rushville, Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Lincoln Lutheran, Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo).
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-2
1. Hastings SC (16-1);1
2. Grand Island CC (12-2);2
3. Superior (14-2);4
4. Lourdes CC (11-3);5
5. Thayer Central (15-4);3
6. Bishop Neumann (10-6);6
7. Summerland (15-3);7
8. Lutheran Northeast (15-5);8
9. Mead (13-0);9
10. South Loup (13-2);-
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Cross County, Fillmore Central, Howells-Dodge, Ponca.
Comments: Hastings SC reaffirmed its top spot with a win over Grand Island CC last week, as both of the Crusaders’ losses have come to the Bluehawks. Thayer Central drops after losing three matches last week, while Lutheran Northeast is on an eight-match winning streak, and South Loup has won 10 in a row.
Key matches: Tuesday—Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann, Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran Northeast, Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament (Cross County, Hastings St. Cecilia, Superior, Wood River). Thursday—Northwest at Grand Island CC.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (18-0);1
2. Pleasanton (16-1);2
3. Overton (16-2);3
4. Central Valley (13-3);4
5. HTRS (14-4);8
6. Archbishop Bergan (13-9);5
7. CWC (14-2);9
8. Hartington CC (11-8);6
9. Meridian (10-4);7
10. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0);10
Contenders: Axtell, Fullerton, Heartland, Humphrey/LHF, Sutherland.
Comments: HTRS rises after an impressive 3-0 week and Archbishop Bergan continues to face tough opposition. Meanwhile, CWC has won 14 in a row while Hartington CC and Meridian dropped matches last week.
Key matches: Tuesday—Hartington CC at Battle Creek. Thursday—Diller-Odell at Meridian, Overton at Alma, Pleasanton at Hi-Line.
Class D-2
1. Wynot (10-0);1
2. Lawrence-Nelson (15-1);3
3. BDS (11-3);2
4. Humphrey SF (8-3);5
5. Nebraska Christian (12-3);4
6. Anselmo-Merna (14-5);6
7. Bertrand (12-4);8
8. Garden County (18-0);9
9. Giltner (13-4);7
10. Falls City SH (12-8);10
Contenders: Brady, Stuart, Winside.
Comments: Lawrence-Nelson rises after wins over Thayer Central and Fillmore Central, Humphrey SF had an impressive win against Wayne and Bertrand jumps up after beating Giltner.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bertrand at Axtell, Wynot at Ponca. Thursday—Giltner at BDS, Nebraska Christian at Humphrey SF.