Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (8-0);1
2. Elkhorn South (6-0);2
3. Millard West (4-1);5
4. Millard South (4-3);4
5. Lincoln Pius X (3-1);6
6. Gretna (3-1);8
7. Millard North (6-4);3
8. Omaha Marian (4-3);7
9. Lincoln Southwest (3-1);-
10. Kearney (5-2);-
Contenders: Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside, Papillion-LV South.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South have been dominant, only losing two sets each so far this season. They’ll battle it out for the top spot this Thursday. Millard West did well in the Heartland Crossroads Tournament, even if it couldn’t get past Elkhorn South, and Lincoln Southwest and Kearney make appearances after fast starts to the season. Millard North will be without first-team Super-Stater McKenna Ruch for some time. The Omaha recruit was recently sidelined by a broken finger.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Westside at Gretna, Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-LV South. Thursday—Elkhorn South at Papillion La-Vista. Saturday—Millard North Invitational (Elkhorn South, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West).
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (6-1);1
2. Waverly (5-0);2
3. Norris (6-0);4
4. Omaha Duchesne (4-3);3
5. Sidney (3-0);5
6. Northwest (3-2);6
7. Platteview (3-1);9
8. Seward (4-2);7
9. Gering (5-3);-
10. Alliance (1-1);8
Contenders: Hastings, Plattsmouth.
Comments: Omaha Skutt has dominated every team its played this year, with the exception of Class A No. 1 Papillion La-Vista. The SkyHawks are joined at the top by Waverly and Norris, which have looked similarly impressive in their unbeaten starts. Platteview rises for its win over Seward, and Gering enters with a win over Alliance.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Duchesne at Millard South, Wahoo at Platteview. Saturday—Norris Invitational (Blair, Crete, Norris, Platteview, Ralston, Seward, Waverly).
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (5-1);1
2. Lincoln Lutheran (2-1);2
3. St. Paul (5-0);3
4. Columbus Scotus (5-0);4
5. Wayne (6-0);5
6. Syracuse (4-0);7
7. Kearney Catholic (1-2);6
8. Lincoln Christian (7-2);8
9. Columbus Lakeview (4-1);-
10. Ogallala (3-1);-
Contenders: Adams Central, Battle Creek, Broken Bow, Chadron, DC West, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill.
Comments: Wahoo retains its top spot as the Warriors’ only loss came to Class B No. 3 Norris, as does Lincoln Lutheran after falling to Class B No. 2 Waverly. St. Paul, Columbus Scotus, Wayne and Syracuse have all started the season undefeated. Which of those four can challenge Wahoo at the top?
Key games: Tuesday—Columbus Scotus at Wayne, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran, Wahoo at Platteview. Thursday—Chadron at Gering, Kearney Catholic at Adams Central, Syracuse at Lincoln Christian.
Class C-2
1. Hastings SC (3-0);3
2. Grand Island CC (2-1);1
3. Bishop Neumann (3-3);2
4. Thayer Central (5-0);-
5. Superior (2-1);4
6. Lutheran Northeast (5-2);6
7. Stanton (4-3);8
8. Summerland (5-1);7
9. Lourdes CC (6-0);-
10. Mead (2-0);9
Contenders: Fillmore Central, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Oakland-Craig, South Loup.
Comments: Hastings St. Cecilia claims the top spot after defeating Grand Island CC on Thursday, while Bishop Neumann falls after opening the year with two Class A losses. Thayer Central dominated the Minden Invite and is emerging as a challenger in Class C-2 along with Superior, Lutheran Northeast and Lourdes CC.
Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Adams Central, Kenesaw at Superior, Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran Northeast, Thayer Central at Fairbury. Thursday—Grand Island CC at Sutton, Lourdes CC at Freeman.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (6-0);1
2. Pleasanton (3-0);3
3. Hartington CC (3-3);2
4. Overton (5-1);9
5. Central Valley (7-1);-
6. Archbishop Bergan (4-3);5
7. HTRS (7-1);-
8. Meridian (3-1);6
9. CWC (2-2);4
10. Humphrey/LHF (0-1);7
Contenders: Alma, Axtell, Cambridge, Elkhorn Valley, Heartland, Johnson-Brock, Kenesaw.
Comments: Diller-Odell continues to dominate after a perfect Freeman Invite where the Griffins didn’t drop a single set. Pleasanton rises with a win over Overton, while Hartington CC has dealt with a difficult schedule thus far. Central Valley and HTRS jump into the top 10 with strong starts, but can they keep it up moving forward?
Key games: Tuesday—Arlington at Archbishop Bergan, Axtell at Overton, Falls City SH at Diller-Odell, HTRS at Lourdes CC. Thursday—Cambridge at Overton, Meridian at Exeter-Milligan.
Class D-2
1. BDS (6-0);1
2. Wynot (4-0);2
3. Nebraska Christian (4-0);3
4. Humphrey SF (2-0);4
5. Lawrence-Nelson (5-1);5
6. Anselmo-Merna (5-1);-
7. Exeter-Milligan (1-2);6
8. Giltner (3-1);9
9. Falls City SH (3-3);7
10. Bertrand (3-1);10
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Hampton, Mullen, Silver Lake, St. Mary’s, Winside.
Comments: BDS, Wynot, Nebraska Christian and Humphrey SF remain unbeaten at the top, with chances to separate themselves moving forward. Anselmo-Merna is right behind, with its only loss coming to Class D-1 No. 4 Overton, while Exeter-Milligan and Falls City SH have struggled to begin the season.
Key games: Tuesday—Anselmo-Merna at Pleasanton, Falls City SH at Diller-Odell, Giltner at Exeter-Milligan, Wynot at Winside. Thursday—Bertrand at Hi-Line, Exeter-Milligan at Meridian, Superior at BDS.