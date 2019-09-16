(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion La-Vista (10-0);1
2. Elkhorn South (10-1);2
3. Millard West (5-3); 3
4. Millard South (8-4);4
5. Gretna (8-1);6
6. Lincoln Pius X (5-1);5
7. Millard North (9-4);7
8. Omaha Marian (6-3);8
9. Lincoln Southwest (4-1);9
10. Lincoln Southeast (7-3);-
Contenders: Bellevue West, Kearney, Omaha Burke, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Papillion La-Vista keeps its top spot after defeating Elkhorn South in five sets on Thursday. Gretna continues to impress after sweeping the Kearney Invitational, while Lincoln Southeast has won five in a row. With the exception of the Millard schools, most of the top 10 will battle it out in the LPS Classic this weekend.
Key matches: Tuesday—Gretna at Millard South, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southeast, Millard West at Elkhorn South. Friday-Saturday—LPS Classic (Bellevue West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, North Platte, Omaha Marian, Papillion La-Vista, Papillion La-Vista South).
Class B
1. Waverly (10-0);2
2. Omaha Skutt (9-3);1
3. Norris (11-1);4
4. Sidney (6-1);5
5. Platteview (7-3);7
6. Omaha Duchesne (6-6);4
7. Seward (7-4);8
8. Northwest (5-5);6
9. Hastings (8-4);-
10. Omaha Gross (7-4);-
Contenders: Beatrice, Gering, Plattsmouth.
Comments: Omaha Skutt has played the best in Class A, with losses to Papillion La-Vista and Elkhorn South, but Waverly has dominated every match it has played in, picking up wins over Norris and Seward this week. The likes of Norris, Sidney and Platteview continue to contend while Hastings and Omaha Gross join the rankings.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bellevue West at Platteview, Norris at Waverly. Thursday—Northwest at Waverly, Omaha Duchesne at Beatrice.
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (7-1);1
2. St. Paul (7-0);3
3. Wayne (9-0);5
4. Lincoln Lutheran (7-2); 2
5. Columbus Scotus (10-2);4
6. Syracuse (7-0);6
7. Columbus Lakeview (8-1);9
8. Kearney Catholic (4-2);7
9. Lincoln Christian (7-4);8
10. Ogallala (6-2);10
Contenders: Battle Creek, Broken Bow, Chadron, DC West, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill.
Comments: Class C-1’s best teams continue to roll, led by Wahoo, St. Paul and Wayne at the top. Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian fall after losses this week, while Columbus Lakeview continues its winning ways. There are many teams hanging around the periphery of the top 10; can they break into the rankings next week?
Key matches: Tuesday—Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann, Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday—Platteview at Syracuse, Wayne at Lutheran Northeast. Friday—Gothenburg Invite (Chadron, Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ogallala, St. Paul).
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-2
1. Hastings SC (8-0);1
2. Grand Island CC (4-1);2
3. Thayer Central (7-0);4
4. Superior (7-2);5
5. Bishop Neumann (6-4);3
6. Summerland (10-1);8
7. Lourdes CC (8-0);9
8. Stanton (6-4);7
9. Lutheran Northeast (6-5);6
10. Mead (6-0);10
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Fillmore Central, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Ponca, South Loup.
Comments: Hastings St. Cecilia remains undefeated after beating Class B No. 4 Sidney and Class C-1 No. 10 Ogallala over the weekend, as fellow unbeatens Thayer Central and Mead continue to win. Both Summerland and Lourdes are staying strong but have tougher tests this week, while Stanton and Lutheran Northeast fall after losing multiple matches.
Key matches: Tuesday—Boyd County at Summerland, Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann, Lutheran Northeast at O’Neill, Sutton at Superior, Wayne at Guardian Angels CC. Saturday—Fillmore Central Invite (Fillmore Central, Hastings SC, Sutton).
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (8-0);1
2. Pleasanton (8-0);2
3. Overton (8-1);4
4. Central Valley (8-1);5
5. Hartington CC (7-4);3
6. Archbishop Bergan (7-6);6
7. HTRS (10-2);7
8. Meridian (7-2);8
9. CWC (5-2);9
10. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-0);-
Contenders: Alma, Axtell, Fullerton, Heartland, Humphrey/LHF, Johnson-Brock.
Comments: Diller-Odell continues to impress, as the Griffins haven’t lost a set all year. Pleasanton and Overton are both close behind, although Hartington CC and Archbishop Bergan could overcome slow starts. Maywood-Hayes Center rounds out the top 10 after beating Alma and Axtell over the weekend.
Key matches: Tuesday—Arcadia/Loup City at Central Valley, Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic, Pleasanton at Twin Loup, MUDECAS Tournament (Diller-Odell, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Meridian, Pawnee City). Thursday—Archbishop Bergan at DC West.
Class D-2
1. Wynot (6-0);2
2. BDS (6-2);1
3. Nebraska Christian (6-0);3
4. Lawrence-Nelson (9-1);5
5. Humphrey SF (3-2);4
6. Anselmo-Merna (9-3);6
7. Giltner (7-1);8
8. Bertrand (7-2);10
9. Exeter-Milligan (4-6);7
10. Falls City SH (5-5);9
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Garden County, Mullen, Twin Loup, Winside.
Comments: There’s a new No. 1 in Class D-2 after BDS lost to Cross County and Superior last week. Nebraska Christian is yet to play an opponent with a winning record, but that changes this week with matches against Central Valley and Burwell. Giltner rises after sweeping through the Exeter-Milligan and Dorchester triangulars last week.
Key matches: Tuesday—Humphrey SF at Fullerton, MUDECAS Tournament (BDS, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City SH, Lewiston, Parkview Christian, Sterling). Thursday—Nebraska Christian at Central Valley. Saturday—Anselmo-Merna Tournament (Anselmo-Merna, Cody-Kilgore, Mullen).