1. Papillion-La Vista (26-0);1
2. Omaha Marian (13-5);2
3. Elkhorn (18-3);3
4. Gretna (19-7);4
5. Millard West (17-7);5
6. Lincoln Southwest (19-6);7
7. Millard South (17-6);6
8. Lincoln North Star (18-6);8
9. Omaha Burke (13-11);9
10. Bellevue East (11-11);-
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Marian solidified the top spots after winning the competitive Papio and Omaha Westside tournaments, respectively. Behind those two … it's very unsettled, especially at Nos. 4-8, as teams take turns beating each other. Millard West lost to Waverly and Bellevue East in the Papio tournament, but rebounded with a win against Lincoln Southwest. Millard South defeated Gretna and Lincoln North Star, but lost to Lincoln Southwest and Millard North. Ten of Bellevue East's 11 losses are against rated teams, so the Chieftains are battle-tested and it's starting to pay off in the form of big wins.
Key games: Thursday—Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, Millard South at Millard West, Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South. Saturday—Southeast Invite (Elkhorn, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk, Omaha Marian), Millard South Invite (Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South). Wednesday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest.
1. Omaha Skutt (17-2);1
2. Beatrice (19-3);2
3. Crete (18-0);3
4. Norris (13-5);5
5. Hastings (19-4);4
6. Waverly (14-9);10
7. Wayne (17-3);6
8. Northwest (15-5);7
9. Bennington (12-8);9
10. Omaha Gross (11-7);8
Contenders: Adams Central, Seward, York.
Comments: Waverly makes the biggest move after defeating two Class A-rated teams (Millard West and Millard North), EMC rival Norris and Omaha Gross in a five-day span. The Vikings also own earlier wins against Wayne and Northwest. Despite the loss to Waverly, Norris is rewarded for its showing in the Hastings Invite. The Titans beat Hastings and had top-ranked Omaha Skutt on the ropes. The SkyHawks, meanwhile, have won seven straight. Four of those wins have come against rated teams (Beatrice, Norris, Omaha Gross and Waverly).
Key games: Thursday—Crete at Beatrice, Bennington at Norris. Saturday—Southeast Invite (Beatrice, Bennington, Norris, Omaha Skutt), Crete Invite (Crete, Hastings, Northwest, Seward). Tuesday—Waverly at Beatrice, Crete at Omaha Gross, Fairbury at Norris.
1. Fairbury (15-3);1
2. Guardian Angels CC (19-0);2
3. Arlington (12-6);4
4. Freeman (15-7);9
5. Malcolm (13-7);3
6. Centennial (16-8);5
7. Milford (12-5);6
8. Cozad (16-4);8
9. Auburn (14-5);10
10. Kearney Catholic (15-5);-
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Boone Central, Hastings SC, Southern Valley/Alma.
Comments: Freeman makes the biggest jump after earning a 12-7 win at Malcolm on Tuesday. The Clippers own recent wins against Centennial and Milford and stay ahead of both teams. Arlington, which lost to GACC last Thursday, bounced back to win its own tournament. It included a win against Centennial. Kearney Catholic's doubleheader sweep of Hastings St. Cecilia shoots the Stars into the top 10. Kearney Catholic is in its second season as a program.
Key games: Saturday—ECNC Tournament (Auburn, Freeman, Malcolm), NCC Tournament (Arlington), Crete Invite (Bishop Neumann, Fairbury). Monday—Hastings SC vs. Guardian Angels CC. Tuesday—Fairbury at Norris, Cozad at Centennial, Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann, Kearney Catholic at Southern Valley/Alma.