CLASS A
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (20-0);1
2. Omaha Marian (8-4);3
3. Elkhorn (15-3);2
4. Gretna (15-5);4
5. Millard West (14-5);5
6. Millard South (12-4);6
7. Lincoln Southwest (15-4);7
8. Lincoln North Star (15-4);8
9. Omaha Burke (10-9);-
10. Elkhorn South (12-9);-
Contenders: Kearney, Millard North, Norfolk.
Comments: The pitching was clicking, and so too were the bats as top-ranked Papillion-La Vista won its third straight Metro Tournament championship. Marian did not make it easy in the tourney semifinals, losing to Papio 2-0. The Crusaders move to No. 2 ahead of Thursday's rematch. Gretna blanked Millard West in the Metro semifinals, and Millard West turned around and won 12-3 against the Dragons on Tuesday. Gretna stays ahead of Millard West because of a 2-1 season series edge. Nine of the 10 rated teams are either in the Omaha Westside or Papillion-La Vista tournaments this weekend.
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista, Gretna at Millard South, Elkhorn at Norris. Friday-Saturday—Omaha Westside invite (Elkhorn South, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Marian), Papillion-La Vista invite (Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista). Monday—Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star at Millard South.
CLASS B
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (13-2);1
2. Beatrice (18-2);3
3. Crete (17-0);2
4. Hastings (15-3);4
5. Norris (11-2);5
6. Wayne (16-3);6
You have free articles remaining.
7. Northwest (9-5);9
8. Omaha Gross (11-5);10
9. Bennington (12-7);-
10. Waverly (9-7);8
Contenders: Adams Central, NEN, Seward.
Comments: The top six teams didn't lose last week, but Beatrice and Crete swap places following the Lady Orange's 5-2 win against Class A Elkhorn. Some big games are coming up. Skutt and Beatrice will meet in a River Cities Conference clash on Thursday, and Norris and Hastings could potentially see each other Saturday. Crete and Beatrice meet on Sept. 26. Bennington re-enters after a 2-0 shutout against Waverly. The Badgers' seven losses have come against ranked opponents, including two in Class A.
Key games: Thursday—Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Elkhorn, Adams Central at Hastings. Saturday—Hastings Invite (Hastings, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Seward). Monday—Norris at Waverly. Tuesday—Waverly at Omaha Gross, Adams Central at Northwest.
CLASS C
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Fairbury (14-3);1
2. Guardian Angels CC (15-0);3
3. Malcolm (10-4);4
4. Arlington (9-5);2
5. Centennial (12-6);7
6. Milford (9-4);5
7. Hastings SC (13-5);6
8. Cozad (15-3);8
9. Freeman (15-5);-
10. Auburn (11-5);9
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Boone Central, Kearney Catholic, Southern Valley/Alma, Wahoo.
Comments: Fairbury has won seven straight games, and all seven have come against rated foes. Meanwhile, GACC picked up a key win against Class B NEN on Monday and is the only unbeaten team left in Class C. Malcolm defeated Class B Seward and gave Fairbury all it could handle, while Arlington was upset by Syracuse. Freeman enters the top 10 after seven straight wins. The Falcons' losses have come against great competition — Fairbury, Seward, Hastings SC, Northwest and Centennial.
Key games: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Arlington, Malcolm at Centennial, Northwest at Cozad. Saturday—Arlington Invite (Arlington, Centennial), Malcolm at Elkhorn. Monday—Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC. Tuesday—Freeman at Malcolm.