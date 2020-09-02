Prep softball ratings, 9/3

CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (11-0); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (10-1); 4
3. Omaha Marian (4-3); 3
4. Millard North (7-5); -
5. Millard West (6-5); 3
6. Bellevue East (6-1); 6
7. Gretna (6-4); 5
8. Millard South (4-3); 8
9. North Platte (9-2); -
10. Lincoln North Star (8-6); 7
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Kearney, Lincoln East, Norfolk, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista's win streak is at 47 games, and the gap between the Monarchs and the rest of the class is pretty sizable at the moment. Papio has outscored its first 11 opponents 98-4. Again, that's 98-4. Lincoln Southwest has played very well since the opening week, including wins against Millard West and Millard North. The remainder of the top 10 is taking turns beating up on each other, and that could continue. Millard North lost to Millard South on Tuesday, but the Mustangs are rewarded for five wins against rated foes. North Platte hasn't played a Class A foe yet, but the Bulldogs won a pool title at the LPS Classic and nearly beat Class B top-ranked Omaha Skutt. Following its doubleheader sweep of Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star gets the slightest of edges at No. 10 over several schools.
Key games: Friday-Saturday—Papillion-La Vista South invite (Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South), Millard North invite (Elkhorn South, Millard North, Millard South). Saturday—Norfolk invite (Kearney, Norfolk, Omaha Marian). Monday—Lincoln East at Millard West. Tuesday—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, Millard North at Millard West.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (7-1); 1
2. Hastings (8-0); 2
3. Norris (7-2); 5
4. Bennington (7-4); 8
5. Seward (7-2); 7
6. Crete (4-2); 6
7. Waverly (5-3); 10
8. Elkhorn (5-5); 3
9. Blair (7-4); -
10. Beatrice (6-5); 4
Contenders: Gering, Wahoo, Wayne.
Comments: Omaha Skutt and Hastings hold down the top two spots after strong starts. Skutt had a very impressive 3-0 run through the LPS Classic, which included a 14-0 win against Norris. Bennington makes the biggest jump after recording wins against Seward (4-3), Beatrice (12-3) and Class A Lincoln North Star (7-6). Waverly makes a move after a 9-8 win at Elkhorn. Beatrice has had some tough losses but a 3-0 win against Class A North Platte and a near-upset of Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in the LPS Classic keep the Lady Orange in the top 10. There are many big games this week.
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Waverly, Norris at Seward, Hastings at North Platte, Crete at Bennington. Saturday—Hastings at Elkhorn, Crete Quad (Crete, Waverly).
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Guardian Angels CC (7-1); 1
2. Malcolm (7-2); 4
3. Fairbury (8-3); 3
4. Bishop Neumann (8-2); 5
5. Hastings SC (7-3); 6
6. Auburn (3-2); 2
7. Kearney Catholic (8-1); 8
8. Freeman (5-3); -
9. Milford (4-2); 9
10. Arlington (5-4); 7
Contenders: Cozad, Fillmore Central/EM, Twin River.
Comments: Despite losing to Bishop Neumann 1-0 on Saturday, GACC remains atop the ratings. It's the Bluejays' only blemish so far and all seven of their wins were via mercy rule. With Erin Franzluebber in the circle, GACC has a great advantage over a lot of teams. Fairbury and Malcolm have yet to lose to Class C competition, and both teams have a lot of offensive firepower. Malcolm gets the edge at No. 2 after pushing Class B No. 2 Hastings at the LPS Classic. Circle Sept. 15 (Fairbury at Malcolm). Wins against Kearney Catholic and Wahoo give St. Cecilia the edge over Auburn at No. 5. Freeman enters after pushing Fairbury in the season opener.
Key games: Thursday—Auburn at Freeman, Malcolm at Milford; Saturday—Auburn invite (Auburn, Bishop Neumann), Fairbury Tournament (Fairbury, Fillmore Central/EM, Hastings SC, Milford); Tuesday—Fairbury at Auburn.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
