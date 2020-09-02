Prep softball ratings, 9/3

Comments: Papillion-La Vista's win streak is at 47 games, and the gap between the Monarchs and the rest of the class is pretty sizable at the moment. Papio has outscored its first 11 opponents 98-4. Again, that's 98-4. Lincoln Southwest has played very well since the opening week, including wins against Millard West and Millard North. The remainder of the top 10 is taking turns beating up on each other, and that could continue. Millard North lost to Millard South on Tuesday, but the Mustangs are rewarded for five wins against rated foes. North Platte hasn't played a Class A foe yet, but the Bulldogs won a pool title at the LPS Classic and nearly beat Class B top-ranked Omaha Skutt. Following its doubleheader sweep of Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star gets the slightest of edges at No. 10 over several schools.