Prep softball ratings, 9/17

Comments: Two wins against Crete vaults Grand Island Central Catholic into the top 10 for the first time this season. The Crusaders are getting strong pitching from seniors Alicyn O'Neill and Andrea Palma. Elkhorn avenged an EMC Tournament loss to Blair with an 8-0 win Tuesday. Six of Waverly's eight losses are to B-rated teams. The Hastings Invitational is Saturday and includes Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5. It will be a good chance for those teams to see how they measure up against each other before postseason play.