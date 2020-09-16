Prep softball ratings, 9/17

(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (18-0); 1
2. Omaha Marian (10-4); 3
3. Lincoln Southwest (13-3); 2
4. Gretna (9-7); 5
5. Lincoln East (15-5); 9
6. Millard West (9-9); 6
7. Bellevue East (12-6); -
8. Millard South (8-8); 7
9. Millard North (10-8); 4
10. Lincoln Southeast (13-8); -
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista rolled to its fourth straight Metro Tournament title, solidifying the No. 1 spot. After the Monarchs … it's quite unstable. Lincoln Southwest drops one spot after splitting a doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast, and the LSE win pushes the Knights back into the top 10. Bellevue East followed its appearance in the Metro semifinals with a shutout victory against Millard South. Millard South and Millard North have split four meetings, but the Patriots get the edge at No. 8 based on their most recent win against the Mustangs (10-4), who have dropped three straight.
Key games: Thursday—Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Marian, Millard South at Gretna. Friday-Saturday—Monarch Invitational (Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West), Omaha Westside Invitational (Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Marian). Monday—Millard South at Lincoln North Star, Elkhorn South at Gretna, Bellevue East at Bennington. Tuesday—Omaha Marian at Millard North, Norfolk at Lincoln East.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (11-2); 1
2. Hastings (14-1); 2
3. Norris (12-2); 3
4. Bennington (13-5); 4
5. Seward (10-3); 5
6. Elkhorn (9-8); 8
7. Blair (10-6); 9
8. Grand Island CC (14-4); -
9. Crete (8-6); 6
10. Waverly (9-8); 7
Contenders: Adams Central, Beatrice, Northwest, Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Wayne.
Comments: Two wins against Crete vaults Grand Island Central Catholic into the top 10 for the first time this season. The Crusaders are getting strong pitching from seniors Alicyn O'Neill and Andrea Palma. Elkhorn avenged an EMC Tournament loss to Blair with an 8-0 win Tuesday. Six of Waverly's eight losses are to B-rated teams. The Hastings Invitational is Saturday and includes Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5. It will be a good chance for those teams to see how they measure up against each other before postseason play.
Key games: Thursday—Norris at Elkhorn, Waverly at Blair. Saturday—Hastings Invitational (Hastings, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Seward), Wahoo at Bennington. Monday—Bellevue East at Bennington, Waverly at Norris. Tuesday—Grand Island CC vs. Wahoo.
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Guardian Angels CC (8-1); 1
2. Fairbury (14-4); 3
3. Malcolm (11-4); 2
4. Auburn (12-2); 4
5. Bishop Neumann (14-3); 5
6. Hastings SC (12-6); 6
7. Kearney Catholic (14-2); 7
8. Freeman (9-5); 8
9. Southern Valley/Alma (15-4); -
10. Arlington (7-4); 9
Contenders: Cozad, Fillmore Central/EM, Tekamah-Herman.
Comments: Fairbury edged Malcolm 10-9 on Tuesday, so the Lady Jeffs and Clippers swap spots. Both teams have deep lineups that are very hard to keep off the scoreboard. Southern Valley/Alma enters after earning its biggest win of the season — 6-1 victory against St. Cecilia. Auburn is playing great softball at the moment. The Bulldogs have won 11 straight.
Key games: Thursday—Fairbury at Bishop Neumann, Arlington at Guardian Angels CC, Hastings SC at Fillmore Central/EM. Saturday—Arlington Tournament (Arlington, Freeman). Monday—Fairbury at Auburn, Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic. Tuesday—Malcolm at Freeman.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!