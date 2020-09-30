Prep softball ratings, 10/1

Comments: Omaha Marian edged Lincoln Southwest 4-3 in the Southeast Invitational, so the Crusaders and Silver Hawks, who are very evenly matched, swap spots. Bellevue East jumps four spots after winning seven of nine, including victories against Lincoln Southeast (14-2) and Norfolk (8-2). Southeast is 3-1 against Norfolk after Saturday's 8-2 win, so it makes sense to have the Knights ahead of the Panthers at this point. Papio South has won 13 of its last 16 games.