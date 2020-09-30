Prep softball ratings, 10/1

(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (28-0); 1
2. Omaha Marian (19-6); 3
3. Lincoln Southwest (27-5); 2
4. Lincoln East (26-8); 4
5. Bellevue East (19-10); 9
6. Papillion-La Vista South (17-13); 6
7. Lincoln North Star (20-10); 7
8. Lincoln Southeast (24-12); 10
9. Norfolk (25-7); 5
10. Elkhorn South (15-13); -
Contenders: Gretna, Millard South, Millard North, Millard West, North Platte.
Comments: Omaha Marian edged Lincoln Southwest 4-3 in the Southeast Invitational, so the Crusaders and Silver Hawks, who are very evenly matched, swap spots. Bellevue East jumps four spots after winning seven of nine, including victories against Lincoln Southeast (14-2) and Norfolk (8-2). Southeast is 3-1 against Norfolk after Saturday's 8-2 win, so it makes sense to have the Knights ahead of the Panthers at this point. Papio South has won 13 of its last 16 games.
Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, Omaha Marian at Gretna, Bellevue East at Millard West. Saturday—HAC Tournament (Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk), Elkhorn South at Millard West.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (21-3); 2
2. Hastings (24-3); 1
3. Norris (21-4); 3
4. Northwest (18-8); 8
5. Elkhorn (15-12); 5
6. Bennington (15-11); 4
7. Seward (17-7); 6
8. Blair (15-10); 7
9. Grand Island CC (18-7); 9
10. Crete (14-8); 10
Contenders: Beatrice, Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Wayne.
Comments: Northwest makes the biggest jump after winning a highly competitive Crete Invitational, including a 13-3 win against No. 1 Hastings. That loss drops the Tigers from the top spot. The top four teams seem to have separated themselves. Northwest has won 12 straight, Skutt and Norris have each won nine straight and Hastings has won 15 of its last 17. Most Class B teams have completed regular-season play ahead of subdistricts, which start Monday.
Key games: Thursday—Blair at Bennington, Central Conference Tournament (Crete, Northwest, Seward).
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Guardian Angels CC (16-2); 2
2. Bishop Neumann (18-7); 1
3. Fairbury (19-7); 3
4. Malcolm (19-7); 6
5. Auburn (18-4); 4
6. Freeman (18-6); 5
7. Southern Valley/Alma (22-8); 10
8. Kearney Catholic (22-5); 7
9. Hastings SC (19-9); 8
10. Central City (17-9); 9
Contenders: Arlington, Fillmore Central/EM, Highway 91, Tekamah-Herman.
Comments: GACC's convincing 8-0 win against Bishop Neumann on Tuesday has the Bluejays back on top heading into subdistrict play. Malcolm's impressive run through the ECNC Tournament (11-1 over Freeman and 8-5 over Auburn) moves the Clippers back into the top four. Malcolm and Auburn could play each other against Saturday in Yutan. Southern Valley/Alma's move up was boosted by Tuesday's win against Kearney Catholic.
Key games: Thursday—Wayne at Guardian Angels CC, North Platte at Hastings SC. Saturday—Bishop Neumann invite (Arlington, Bishop Neumann), Yutan invite (Auburn, Malcolm, Tekamah-Herman).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
