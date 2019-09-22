Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (4-0) | 1 | at Lincoln Pius X
2. Millard West (4-0) | 3 | Omaha Bryan
3. Millard South (3-1) | 2 | at Omaha Northwest
4. Omaha Burke (3-1) | 4 | at Elkhorn
5. Lincoln Southeast (3-1) | 5 | Omaha North
6. Omaha Westside (3-1) | 6 | Creighton Prep
7. Grand Island (4-0) | 8 | at Lincoln North Star
8. Elkhorn South (3-1) | 7 | at Columbus
9. Creighton Prep (4-0) | 9 | at Omaha Westside
10. Kearney (3-1) | 10 | at Omaha Benson
Contenders: Omaha North, Elkhorn, Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Frantic fourth-quarter comebacks by Omaha Burke (vs. Omaha North) and Creighton Prep (vs. Millard North) allowed the Bulldogs and Junior Jays to hang on to their positions. Millard West’s win over Millard South and Bellevue West’s 23-point conquest of Elkhorn South account for this week’s changes. Omaha North’s (1-3) losses are to Creighton Prep, Millard West and Omaha Burke.
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (4-0) | 1 | Plattsmouth
2. Scottsbluff (4-0) | 2 | at Gering
3. Waverly (4-0) | 3 | at Norris
4. Omaha Roncalli (2-2) | 4 |at Bennington
5. Northwest (3-1) | 5 | Seward
6. Hastings (3-1) | 6 | at Crete
7. McCook (2-2) | 7 | at Lexington
8. York (2-2) | 8 | Beatrice
9. Bennington (2-2) | 10 | Omaha Roncalli
10. Norris (3-1) | - | Waverly
Contenders: Seward, Mount Michael.
Comments: Bennington’s win over Seward creates the only change as Norris reenters because of it. Seward will have a chance to crack next week’s top 10 with a game at Northwest this week, while Norris has an opportunity for advancement by hosting Waverly on Friday.
Class C-1
1. Pierce (4-0) | 1 | Wayne
2. Wahoo (4-0) | 2 | at West Point-Beemer
3. Adams Central (4-0) | 3 | Ord
4. Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) | 4 | Auburn
5. Bishop Neumann (4-0) | 5 | at Columbus Lakeview
6. Aurora (1-3) | 6 | at Fairbury
7. Ord (3-1) | 7 | at Adams Central
8. Columbus Scotus (3-1) | 8 |Raymond Central
9. Wayne (3-1) | - | at Pierce
10. Kearney Catholic (3-1) |- | Minden
Contenders: Gothenburg, Columbus Lakeview, Ogallala.
Comments: Wayne’s overtime win against last week’s No. 9 Columbus Lakeview and Kearney Catholic’s victory against previous No. 10 Ogallala changes the bottom of the ratings. Aurora is not affected by a loss to B No. 5 Northwest. Pierce secured its No. 1 spot by rolling to a 29-point victory over No. 8 Columbus Scotus without the services of all-state quarterback Dalton Freeman.
Class C-2
1. BRLD (4-0) | 1 | at Yutan
2. Oakland-Craig (4-0) | 2 | at Tekamah-Herman
3. St. Paul (4-0) | 3 | Wood River
4. Aquinas (3-1) | 4 | Centennial
5. Sutton (4-0) | 5 | at Doniphan-Trumbull
6. Doniphan-Trumbull (4-0) | 6 | Sutton
7. Shelby-Rising City (4-0) | 7 | David City
8. Battle Creek (3-1) | 8 | Stanton
9. Centennial (2-2) | 9 | at Aquinas
10. Archbishop Bergan (4-0) | 10 | at Louisville
Contenders: Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia, David City.
Comments: Norfolk Catholic is probably the best 0-4 team in the state this season, the latest loss a competitive 40-34 decision to No. 1 BRLD on Friday. The Knights’ other losses are to C-1 No. 1 Pierce, C-2 No. 3 St. Paul and C-2 No. 4 Aquinas. Norfolk Catholic is probably one of the top 16 teams in C-2, but a playoff berth looks like a long shot at this point, even if it wins out. Everything went to form last week, so there are no changes. Centennial, which lost a hard-fought 43-35 battle at Sutton last week, faces another huge road test at Aquinas.
Class D-1
1. Burwell (3-0) | 2 | Elm Creek
2. Howells-Dodge (3-0) | 3 | at Lutheran NE
3. Wakefield (2-1) | 4 | at Omaha Nation
4. Creighton (2-1) | 5 | at Niobrara/Verdigre
5. Lutheran High NE (2-1) | 1 | Howells-Dodge
6. BDS (3-0) | 6 | at Southern
7. Fullerton (3-0) | 7 | at Ravenna
8. Dundy County-Stratton (3-0) | 8 | Alma
9. Elm Creek (3-0) |9 | at Burwell
10. Elmwood-Murdock (2-1) | 10 | Lourdes CC
Contenders: Cambridge, Wisner-Pilger, East Butler, Southern, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Alma, Arcadia-Loup City, Sutherland.
Comments: Lutheran High Northeast tumbles from No. 1 following a 26-point thumping at the hands of Wakefield. It can regain some ground this week with a home game against Howells-Dodge. BDS pulled out an overtime win against Lourdes Central Catholic to protect its spot.
Class D-2
1. Humphrey SF (3-0) | 1 | Osmond
2. Falls City SH (3-0) | 2 | Meridian
3. Bloomfield (3-0) | 3 | at Allen
4. Pleasanton (3-0) | 5 | Overton
5. Johnson-Brock (2-1) | 7 | Parkview
6. Kenesaw (2-1) | 6 | Axtell
7. Lawrence-Nelson (1-2) | 4 | at Giltner
8. Central Valley (3-0) | 8 | at Clearwater-Orchard
9. Plainview (3-0) | 9 | Elgin/PJ
10. Sandhills/Thedford (4-0) |10 | bye
Contenders: Osmond, Riverside, Wynot, Garden County, Hartington-Newcastle, Allen Brady.
Comments: Johnson-Brock’s victory against Lawrence-Nelson shakes up the middle of the top 10. Allen (3-0) gets its shot to crack the top 10 with a home game against Bloomfield.
Six-man
1. Harvard (4-0) | 1 | at Lewiston
2. McCool Jct. (4-0) | 2 | at Sterling
3. Humphrey/LHF (2-1) | 3 | Spalding Academy
4. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0) | 4 | at Maywood-Hayes Center
5. Sioux County (3-0) | 5 | at Crawford
6. Crawford (3-0) | 6 | Sioux County
7. Sterling (2-2) | 7 | McCool Junction
8. Creek Valley (4-0) | 10 | at Creek Valley
9. Dorchester (3-0) | 9 | at Deshler
10. Cody-Kilgore (3-0) | - | at Hay Springs
Contenders: Maywood-Hayes Center, Heartland Lutheran, Eustis-Farnam, Red Cloud.
Comments: Sterling does not move, despite a loss to No. 1 Harvard. The Jets, whose other loss is to No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, take on No. 2 McCool Junction this week. Creek Valley’s 20-point win over Maywood-Hayes Center created the opening for Cody-Kilgore to come into the top 10.