Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1 | at Bellevue East
2. Millard South (1-0) | 2 | Lincoln Pius X
3. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 3 | Papillion-LV
4. Omaha Burke (1-0) | 4 | at Millard West
5. Millard West (1-0) | 5 | Omaha Burke
6. Lincoln Southeast (0-1) | 7 | at Lincoln Southwest
7. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 8 | Millard North
8. Creighton Prep (1-0) | - | at Omaha Central
9. Grand Island (1-0) | 9 | Lincoln High
10. Omaha North (0-1) | 6 | Omaha Northwest
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Central.
Comments: The competitiveness and drama of the Omaha Burke-Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island-Kearney and Creighton Prep-Omaha North games on opening weekend demonstrated just how even the top 12 teams are. Expect more of these types of nailbiters when the top teams pair up, like Burke and Millard West this Friday.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (1-0) | 1 | at Omaha Roncalli
2. Scottsbluff (1-0) | 3 | at Hastings
3. Omaha Roncalli (1-0) | 4 | Omaha Skutt
4. Waverly (1-0) | 6 | at Bennington
5. Hastings (1-0) | - | Scottsbluff
6. Norris (1-0) | 7 | at Crete
7. York (1-0) | 8 | at Blair
8. McCook (0-1) | 2 | at Northwest
9. Seward (0-1) | 5 | Gering
10. Mount Michael (1-0) | 9 | at Omaha Gross
Contenders: Crete, Blair, Northwest, Bennington.
Comments: Hastings’ 30-7 win at previous No. 2 McCook shook up the top 10 and sets up a big showdown this Friday as this week’s No. 2, Scottsbluff, is at No. 5 Hastings. The Tigers snapped a 17-game losing streak to McCook with the win. Waverly’s three-touchdown victory over Seward accounts for the other change in the top 10.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Pierce (1-0) | 1 | Arlington
2. Wahoo (1-0) | 3 | at Nebraska City
3. Adams Central (1-0) | 5 | at Milford
4. Aurora (0-1) | 2 | Kearney Catholic
5. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 4 | at Platteview
6. Ord (1-0) | 6 | at Boone Central
7. Bishop Neumann (1-0) | 7 | Lincoln Lutheran
8. Kearney Catholic (1-0) | 9 | at Aurora
9. Columbus Scotus (1-0) | 10 | Central City
10. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) | - | DC West
Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Central City, Gothenburg, Fairbury, Ogallala, West Point-Beemer, O’Neill.
Comments: Adams Central’s win over defending state champion Aurora shakes up the top five, while Central City drops out after a 21-point loss to C-2 No. 3 St. Paul. Aurora was one of three undefeated state champions from 2018 to fall in Week 1, the others being Creighton (D-1) and Johnson-Brock (D-2).
Class C-2
School (Record | Pvs. | This week
1. BRLD (1-0) | 1 | Ponca
2. Oakland-Craig (1-0) | 3 | Hartington CC
3. St. Paul (1-0) | 4 | Southern Valley
4. Aquinas (0-1) | 2 | Norfolk Catholic
5. Sutton (1-0) | 6 | Wilber-Clatonia
6. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) | 7 | at Sutton
7. Centennial (1-0) | 8 | at Malcolm
8. Norfolk Catholic (0-1) | 5 | at Aquinas
9. Hartington CC (0-1) | 9 | at Oakland-Craig
10. Doniphan-Trumbull (1-0) | - | Centura
Contenders: Shelby-Rising City, Yutan, Battle Creek, North Bend Central, Hastings SC, Archbishop Bergan, North Platte SP, Grand Island CC.
Comments: Norfolk Catholic and Aquinas, which meet this week, are both demoted slightly for losses to C-1 No. 1 Pierce and C-1 No. 9 Columbus Scotus, respectively. Norfolk Catholic also faces major challenges in weeks 3 and 4 with games at No. 3 St. Paul and at home against No. 1 BRLD, respectively. Hartington Cedar Catholic keeps its position after an 18-point loss to BRLD, but the Trojans are at No. 2 Oakland-Craig and at home against No. 4 Aquinas the next two weeks.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Lutheran High NE (0-0) | 2 | at Winnebago
2. Burwell (1-0) | 3 | at West Holt
3. Wakefield (1-0) | - | bye
4. Creighton (0-1) | 1 | at Clearwater-Orchard
5. Osceola/High Plains (1-0) | 5 | Fullerton
6. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 6 | at GACC
7. East Butler (1-0) | - | Wisner-Pilger
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | 9 | at Waun-Palis.
9. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) | - | BDS
10. BDS (0-0) | 10 | at Elmwood-Murdock
Contenders: Fullerton, GACC, Arcadia-Loup City, Elm Creek, Hemingford.
Comments: Wakefield’s win over defending state champion Creighton, East Butler’s victory over previous No. 7 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock’s 31-point win at D-2 defending state champion Johnson-Brock and Fullerton’s triumph over previous No. 8 Arcadia-Loup City account for this week’s changes.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Humphrey SF (0-0) | 1 | Wynot
2. Falls City SH (1-0) | 2 | at Lawrence-Nelson
3. Lawrence-Nelson (0-0) | 3 | Falls City SH
4. Kenesaw (0-0) | 4 | Overton
5. Bloomfield (1-0) | 7 | at St. Mary’s
6. Osmond (1-0) | 10 | bye
7. Johnson-Brock (0-1) | 5 | at Mead
8. Blue Hill (1-0) | - | Diller-Odell
9. Central Valley (1-0) | - | Giltner
10. Mullen (0-1) | 6 | Anselmo-Merna
Contenders: Twin Loup, Overton, Riverside, Hartington-Newcastle, Allen, Elwood, Clarkson/Leigh, Brady, Twin Loup, Axtell.
Comments: Four of the bottom six teams in the preseason top 10 lost first week, so there’s plenty of movement. Defending state champion Johnson-Brock gets a two-spot demotion for a loss to Elmwood-Murdock, and Mullen slides four for a setback at Hemingford.
Six-man
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Harvard (1-0) | 1 | at S-E-M
2. McCool Junction (1-0) | 2 | Humphrey/LHF
3. Humphrey/LHF (1-0) | 3 | at McCool Junction
4. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) | 4 | at Deshler
5. Sterling (1-0) | 9 | Walthill
6. Sioux County (1-0) | - | at Lingle (Wyo.)
7. Potter-Dix (1-0) | - | Crawford
8. Spalding Academy (0-1) | 7 | Heartland Luth.
9. Creek Valley (1-0) | - | at Hay Springs
10. Silver Lake (1-0) | - | Maywood/Hay. Cent.
Contenders: Dorchester, Hay Springs, Minatare, Eustis-Farnam, Crawford, Arthur County.
Comments: Minatare, Hay Springs, Eustis-Farnam and Walthill all lost Week 1 and exit the top 10. Spalding Academy slips one spot for its setback to No. 1 Harvard.