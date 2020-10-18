 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football ratings: 10/19
View Comments

Prep football ratings: 10/19

{{featured_button_text}}
Norris vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10.16

Norris' James Carnie prepares to pull in a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Lincoln Pius X in the first quarter at Aldrich Field this past Friday. Norris has another rivalry game this week at Waverly.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Class A

Final regular season

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Bellevue West (5-0) | 1 | Bye

2. Omaha Westside (8-0) | 2 | Bye

3. Millard South (6-1) | 3 | Bye

4. Elkhorn South (7-1) | 4 | Bye

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) | 5 | Bye

6. Creighton Prep (5-2) | 6 | Bye

7. Kearney (2-4)| - | L. Northeast

8. Lincoln East (6-2) | 8 | Bye

9. Gretna (6-1) | 7 | Bye

10. Millard North (3-4) | 10 | Norfolk

Contenders: North Platte, Millard West, Fremont, Grand Island, Columbus.

A look back: Westside strongly represented Nebraska high school football in dismantling St. Thomas Aquinas 49-6, the No. 1 team in Kansas 5A. Kearney is showing that it's much better than its record indicates and the ratings have been adjusted this week accordingly. The Bearcats’ only losses are to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. Kearney overtook last week’s No. 7 Gretna after the Bearcats pushed Elkhorn South to overtime Thursday, one week after ES blasted Gretna 35-10 on the road. Kearney was also much closer to beating Southeast in a 14-10 loss in Week 1 (the Knights intercepted a pass at the goal line on the last play of the game) than East was in its 24-14 setback to the Knights in Week 5. The cancellation of the Gretna at Southeast game Thursday ended up hurting both teams as it also denied Southeast an opportunity to possibly slide past Elkhorn South into the top 4.

A look ahead: There’s only one rematch from the regular season in the first round playoff games this Friday — Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island. Ironically, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star, another first round matchup, were supposed to meet in a Week 9 replacement game that was canceled when Class A made the decision to let all 24 teams into the playoffs. One big plus to having a seeding committee for the playoffs was that it guaranteed Bellevue West and Westside would be the top two seeds. Right now it appears the only thing that’s going to stop a rematch between last year’s finalists in Memorial Stadium next month is if COVID-19 sidelines one of the teams during the playoffs.

Class B

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Omaha Skutt (6-2) | 1 | Elkhorn

2. Bennington (7-1) | 2 | at O. Gross

3. Norris (7-1) | 3 | at Waverly

4. Elkhorn (6-2) | 4 | at O. Skutt

5. Waverly (6-2) | 5 | Norris

6. Northwest (5-2) | - | Hastings

7. Aurora (5-3) | 6 | at Seward

8. Hastings (6-1) | 7 | at Northwest

9. Plattsmouth (6-2) | 8 | Bye

10. McCook (5-2) | 9 | at Alliance

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Blair.

Comments: Northwest vaults back into the ratings with its win over rival Aurora. District titles will be on the line in the Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Waverly and Hastings at Northwest matchups. Plattsmouth is off this week after its game with Bellevue East was canceled when Class A decided to start playoffs a week earlier and take all 24 teams.

Class C-1

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Pierce (7-0) | 1 | at Wayne

2. St. Paul (7-1) | 2 | Twin River

3. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) | 3 | at Platteview

4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) | 4 | Cozad

5. Auburn (6-1) | 6 | Falls City

6. Adams Central (6-2) | 5 | at Fillmore Cent.

7. Wahoo (5-2) | 7 | Malcolm

8. Lincoln Christian (7-1) | 9 | Nebraska City

9. Wayne (6-2) | 10 | Pierce

10. Logan View/SS (7-1) | - | Ft. Calhoun

Contenders: Cozad, Mitchell, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, Columbus Scotus, West Point-Beemer.

Comments: St. Paul’s double-overtime win at Adams Central and Broken Bow’s victory at Cozad account for this week’s changes.

Class C-2

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Archbishop Bergan (8-0) | 3 | Ponca

2. Oakland-Craig (7-1) |1 | at David City

3. Ord (8-0) | 2 | Gibbon

4. Aquinas (6-2) | 4 | Tekamah-Herm.

5. Yutan (6-1) | 5 | Centennial

6. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) | 6 | at L. Lutheran

7. Sutton (4-2) | 7 | *Two games

8. Hartington CC (7-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic

9. Norfolk Catholic (5-2) | 9 | at Hartington CC

10. Grand Island CC (5-3) | 10 | Centura

* - host Sandy Creek Monday, host Doniphan-Trumbull Friday

Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Bridgeport, Gibbon, Crofton, North Platte St. Pat’s, Lincoln Lutheran.

Comments: Bergan snapped defending state champion Oakland-Craig’s 20-game winning streak to move into the top spot.

Class D-1

Final regular season

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Cross County (8-0) | 1 | Clarkson/Leigh

2. Burwell (8-0) | 2 | North Central

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0) | 3 | Anselmo-Merna

4. Tri County (7-0) | 4 | Southern

5. Wakefield (7-0) | 5 | Season completed

6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) | 6 | Elkhorn Valley

7. Stanton (6-1) | 7 | EMF

8. Howells-Dodge (6-2) | 8 | GACC

9. Lutheran Northeast (7-1) | 9 | Elm.-Murd.

10. Weeping Water (6-1) |- | Freeman

Contenders: Thayer Central, Elm Creek.

Comments: Thayer Central’s 46-point loss at Tri County allows Weeping Water to enter. In both classes D-1 and D-2 this season, the first-round games are more like regional substate contests with the 16 winners reseeded statewide and placed on the bracket for the final four rounds.

Class D-2

Final regular season

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. BDS (7-0) | 1 | Elgin/PJ

2. Osceola (7-0) | 2 | Pender

3. Falls City SH (6-1) | 3 | Fullerton

4. Central Valley (7-0) | 5 | Blue Hill

5. Humphrey SF (7-1) | 4 | Niobrara/Verd.

6. Kenesaw (6-1) | 6 | Palmer

7. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) | 8 | Axtell

8. St. Mary’s (8-0) | 9 | Sandhills Valley

9. Allen (6-0) | 10 | Johnson-Brock

10. Loomis (7-1) | - | Leyton

Contenders: Pleasanton, Creighton, Medicine Valley, Wynot, Bloomfield, Mullen.

Comments: Central Valley is rewarded for ending defending state champion Humphrey St. Francis’ 20-game winning streak. Pleasanton moves to contender status after taking a 53-point spanking from Sandhills/Thedford, a result that brings in Loomis. The Palmer at Kenesaw first-round game is a rematch of the regular-season contest played Friday, which Kenesaw won 61-18.

Class D-6

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. McCool Junction (7-0) | 1 | Dorchester

2. Potter-Dix (7-0) | 3 | at Creek Valley

3. Sterling (7-0) | 4 | at Meridian

4. Red Cloud (6-0) | 2 | Silver Lake

5. Sumner-E-M (5-1) | 5 | Paxton

6. Creek Valley (6-1) | 6 | Potter-Dix

7. Arthur County (5-2) | 7 | South Platte

8. Spalding Academy (6-1) | 8 | at Stuart

9. Stuart (5-0) | 9 | Spalding Academy

10. Dorchester (6-1) | - | at McCool Jct.

Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Harvard, Franklin, Paxton, Parkview Christian.

Comments: Red Cloud takes a bit of a slide for a 24-13 win over Pawnee City, a team Sterling crushed 59-18 two weeks ago. Dorchester is rewarded for its 26-point triumph over Parkview Christian.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News