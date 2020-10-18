Prep football ratings: 10/19

Class A

A look back: Westside strongly represented Nebraska high school football in dismantling St. Thomas Aquinas 49-6, the No. 1 team in Kansas 5A. Kearney is showing that it's much better than its record indicates and the ratings have been adjusted this week accordingly. The Bearcats’ only losses are to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. Kearney overtook last week’s No. 7 Gretna after the Bearcats pushed Elkhorn South to overtime Thursday, one week after ES blasted Gretna 35-10 on the road. Kearney was also much closer to beating Southeast in a 14-10 loss in Week 1 (the Knights intercepted a pass at the goal line on the last play of the game) than East was in its 24-14 setback to the Knights in Week 5. The cancellation of the Gretna at Southeast game Thursday ended up hurting both teams as it also denied Southeast an opportunity to possibly slide past Elkhorn South into the top 4.