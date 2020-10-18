Prep football ratings: 10/19

Class A
Final regular season
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (5-0) | 1 | Bye
2. Omaha Westside (8-0) | 2 | Bye
3. Millard South (6-1) | 3 | Bye
4. Elkhorn South (7-1) | 4 | Bye
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-0) | 5 | Bye
6. Creighton Prep (5-2) | 6 | Bye
7. Kearney (2-4)| - | L. Northeast
8. Lincoln East (6-2) | 8 | Bye
9. Gretna (6-1) | 7 | Bye
10. Millard North (3-4) | 10 | Norfolk
Contenders: North Platte, Millard West, Fremont, Grand Island, Columbus.
A look back: Westside strongly represented Nebraska high school football in dismantling St. Thomas Aquinas 49-6, the No. 1 team in Kansas 5A. Kearney is showing that it's much better than its record indicates and the ratings have been adjusted this week accordingly. The Bearcats’ only losses are to No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. Kearney overtook last week’s No. 7 Gretna after the Bearcats pushed Elkhorn South to overtime Thursday, one week after ES blasted Gretna 35-10 on the road. Kearney was also much closer to beating Southeast in a 14-10 loss in Week 1 (the Knights intercepted a pass at the goal line on the last play of the game) than East was in its 24-14 setback to the Knights in Week 5. The cancellation of the Gretna at Southeast game Thursday ended up hurting both teams as it also denied Southeast an opportunity to possibly slide past Elkhorn South into the top 4.
A look ahead: There’s only one rematch from the regular season in the first round playoff games this Friday — Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island. Ironically, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star, another first round matchup, were supposed to meet in a Week 9 replacement game that was canceled when Class A made the decision to let all 24 teams into the playoffs. One big plus to having a seeding committee for the playoffs was that it guaranteed Bellevue West and Westside would be the top two seeds. Right now it appears the only thing that’s going to stop a rematch between last year’s finalists in Memorial Stadium next month is if COVID-19 sidelines one of the teams during the playoffs.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (6-2) | 1 | Elkhorn
2. Bennington (7-1) | 2 | at O. Gross
3. Norris (7-1) | 3 | at Waverly
4. Elkhorn (6-2) | 4 | at O. Skutt
5. Waverly (6-2) | 5 | Norris
6. Northwest (5-2) | - | Hastings
7. Aurora (5-3) | 6 | at Seward
8. Hastings (6-1) | 7 | at Northwest
9. Plattsmouth (6-2) | 8 | Bye
10. McCook (5-2) | 9 | at Alliance
Contenders: Scottsbluff, Blair.
Comments: Northwest vaults back into the ratings with its win over rival Aurora. District titles will be on the line in the Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Waverly and Hastings at Northwest matchups. Plattsmouth is off this week after its game with Bellevue East was canceled when Class A decided to start playoffs a week earlier and take all 24 teams.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Pierce (7-0) | 1 | at Wayne
2. St. Paul (7-1) | 2 | Twin River
3. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) | 3 | at Platteview
4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) | 4 | Cozad
5. Auburn (6-1) | 6 | Falls City
6. Adams Central (6-2) | 5 | at Fillmore Cent.
7. Wahoo (5-2) | 7 | Malcolm
8. Lincoln Christian (7-1) | 9 | Nebraska City
9. Wayne (6-2) | 10 | Pierce
10. Logan View/SS (7-1) | - | Ft. Calhoun
Contenders: Cozad, Mitchell, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, Columbus Scotus, West Point-Beemer.
Comments: St. Paul’s double-overtime win at Adams Central and Broken Bow’s victory at Cozad account for this week’s changes.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Archbishop Bergan (8-0) | 3 | Ponca
2. Oakland-Craig (7-1) |1 | at David City
3. Ord (8-0) | 2 | Gibbon
4. Aquinas (6-2) | 4 | Tekamah-Herm.
5. Yutan (6-1) | 5 | Centennial
6. Wilber-Clatonia (5-1) | 6 | at L. Lutheran
7. Sutton (4-2) | 7 | *Two games
8. Hartington CC (7-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic
9. Norfolk Catholic (5-2) | 9 | at Hartington CC
10. Grand Island CC (5-3) | 10 | Centura
* - host Sandy Creek Monday, host Doniphan-Trumbull Friday
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Bridgeport, Gibbon, Crofton, North Platte St. Pat’s, Lincoln Lutheran.
Comments: Bergan snapped defending state champion Oakland-Craig’s 20-game winning streak to move into the top spot.
Class D-1
Final regular season
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (8-0) | 1 | Clarkson/Leigh
2. Burwell (8-0) | 2 | North Central
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0) | 3 | Anselmo-Merna
4. Tri County (7-0) | 4 | Southern
5. Wakefield (7-0) | 5 | Season completed
6. Neligh-Oakdale (7-1) | 6 | Elkhorn Valley
7. Stanton (6-1) | 7 | EMF
8. Howells-Dodge (6-2) | 8 | GACC
9. Lutheran Northeast (7-1) | 9 | Elm.-Murd.
10. Weeping Water (6-1) |- | Freeman
Contenders: Thayer Central, Elm Creek.
Comments: Thayer Central’s 46-point loss at Tri County allows Weeping Water to enter. In both classes D-1 and D-2 this season, the first-round games are more like regional substate contests with the 16 winners reseeded statewide and placed on the bracket for the final four rounds.
Class D-2
Final regular season
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (7-0) | 1 | Elgin/PJ
2. Osceola (7-0) | 2 | Pender
3. Falls City SH (6-1) | 3 | Fullerton
4. Central Valley (7-0) | 5 | Blue Hill
5. Humphrey SF (7-1) | 4 | Niobrara/Verd.
6. Kenesaw (6-1) | 6 | Palmer
7. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) | 8 | Axtell
8. St. Mary’s (8-0) | 9 | Sandhills Valley
9. Allen (6-0) | 10 | Johnson-Brock
10. Loomis (7-1) | - | Leyton
Contenders: Pleasanton, Creighton, Medicine Valley, Wynot, Bloomfield, Mullen.
Comments: Central Valley is rewarded for ending defending state champion Humphrey St. Francis’ 20-game winning streak. Pleasanton moves to contender status after taking a 53-point spanking from Sandhills/Thedford, a result that brings in Loomis. The Palmer at Kenesaw first-round game is a rematch of the regular-season contest played Friday, which Kenesaw won 61-18.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (7-0) | 1 | Dorchester
2. Potter-Dix (7-0) | 3 | at Creek Valley
3. Sterling (7-0) | 4 | at Meridian
4. Red Cloud (6-0) | 2 | Silver Lake
5. Sumner-E-M (5-1) | 5 | Paxton
6. Creek Valley (6-1) | 6 | Potter-Dix
7. Arthur County (5-2) | 7 | South Platte
8. Spalding Academy (6-1) | 8 | at Stuart
9. Stuart (5-0) | 9 | Spalding Academy
10. Dorchester (6-1) | - | at McCool Jct.
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Harvard, Franklin, Paxton, Parkview Christian.
Comments: Red Cloud takes a bit of a slide for a 24-13 win over Pawnee City, a team Sterling crushed 59-18 two weeks ago. Dorchester is rewarded for its 26-point triumph over Parkview Christian.
