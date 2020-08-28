Prep cross country ratings, 8/29

Cross country
COACHES PRESEASON RATINGS
CLASS A BOYS: 1. Fremont (7 first-place votes); 2. Millard West (3); 3. Lincoln North Star (3); 4. Lincoln Southwest; 5. Gretna; 6. Papillion-La Vista South; 7. Grand Island; 8. Creighton Prep; 9. Omaha South (1); 10. Elkhorn South.
CLASS A GIRLS: 1. Fremont (9 first-place votes); 2. Lincoln East (4); 3. Papillion-La Vista South; 4. Lincoln Southwest; 5. Millard North; 6. Millard West; 7. Lincoln Pius X; 8. Elkhorn South; 9. Millard South; T10. Kearney; T10. Omaha Marian.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!