NWSCA prep wrestling rankings, 1/27

A look at the latest Class A ratings from the NSWCA.
Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS A
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Millard South, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Columbus, 4. Papillion-La Vista, 5. Omaha Central, 6. Kearney, 7. Omaha Burke, 8. Grand Island, 9. Papillion-La Vista South, 10. North Platte.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Millard South, 2. Grand Island, 3. Lincoln East, 4. Kearney, 5. Columbus, 6. Omaha Burke, 7. Papillion-La Vista South, 8. Papillion-La Vista, 9. North Platte, 10. Norfolk.
106: 1. Smith, Lincoln East; 2. Bice, Columbus; 3. Obermiller, Grand Island; 4. Abdi, Omaha Bryan; 5. Durden, Papillion-LV South; 6. Martinez, Papillion-La Vista.
113: 1. Pedro, Grand Island; 2. Coyle, Millard South; 3. Heelan, Kearney; 4. Baustert, Lincoln East; 5. Allerheiligen, Millard North; 6. Salat, Omaha Bryan.
120: 1. Grice, Bellevue East; 2. Haynes, Omaha Central; 3. Adams, Millard South; 4. Rubino, Omaha Burke; 5. May, Millard West; 6. Cerny, Columbus.
You have free articles remaining.
126: 1. Burks, Omaha Burke; 2. Cushing, Grand Island; 3. Turner, Omaha Central; 4. Mohamed, Omaha Bryan; 5. Rudner, Papillion-La Vista; 6. Ruffin, North Platte.
132: 1. Knopick, Millard South; 2. Diaz, North Platte; 3. DeRosier, Bellevue East; 4. Swift, Lincoln East; 5. Kobza, Columbus; 6. Grice, Omaha Central.
138: 1. Antoniak, Millard South; 2. Smith, Kearney; 3. Meink, Millard North; 4. Sindelar, Papillion-LV South; 5. Looney, Omaha Burke; 6. Hester, Bellevue East.
145: 1. Taylor, Millard South; 2. Sperling, Lincoln East; 3. Irizarry, Papillion-LV South; 4. Ferguson, Kearney; 5. Martinez, South Sioux City; 6. Hubbard, Omaha Central.
152: 1. Price, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Robertson, Millard South; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. Licking, Norfolk; 5. McBride, Kearney; 6. Flibotte, Bellevue East.
160: 1. Mayfield, Lincoln East; 2. Conner, Papillion-LV South; 3. Stapleton, Omaha Burke; 4. Splater, Norfolk; 5. Valencia, Millard West; 6. Espinoza, Millard North.
170: 1. Lyman, Lincoln East; 2. Standley, Columbus; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. McConnell, Bellevue West; 5. Miller, Norfolk; 6. Abels, Kearney.
182: 1. DeAnda, Columbus; 2. Brauer, North Platte; 3. Schendt, Papillion LaVista South; 4. Byington, Millard South; 5. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 6. Lankas, Lincoln East.
195: 1. Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep; 2. Grape, Columbus; 3. Keller, Millard North; 4. Abels, Papillion LaVista; 5. Wortman, Millard South; 6. Hunt, Kearney.
220: 1. Trumble, Millard South; 2. Walker, Omaha Bryan; 3. Robinson, Papillion-LV South; 4. Moser, Fremont; 5. Hefner, Norfolk; 6. Uhl, Elkhorn South.
285: 1. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 2. Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central; 3. Schrader, Lincoln Northeast; 4. Ngeleka, South Sioux City; 5. Olafson, Omaha Burke; 6. Hoy, Millard South.