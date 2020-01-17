NSWCA Class B and C wrestling rankings, 1/17

Wrestling
NEBRASKA SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS
CLASS B
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Hastings, 3. Bennington, 4. Arlington, 5. Gering, 6. Beatrice, 7. Wahoo, 8. Blair, 9. Northwest, 10. Aurora.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. Hastings, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Bennington, 4. Blair, 5. Adams Central, 6. Beatrice, 7. Gering, 8. Central City, 9. Columbus Lakeview, 10. Nebraska City
106: 1. Lauridsen, Bennington; 2. Ouranda, Omaha Skutt; 3. Obermiller, Adams Central; 4. Svobada, Aurora; 5. Garfield, Central City; 6. Schalk, Nebraska City.
113: 1. Chavez, Gering; 2. McKee, Ralston; 3. Wilder, Scottsbluff; 4. Kort, Adams Central; 5. Parrish, Bennington; 6. Arends, Northwest.
120: 1. Arnold, Beatrice; 2. Ruff, Gering; 3. Garcia, Scottsbluff; 4. Ivey, York; 5. Rainforth, O’Neill; 6. Curtis, Blair.
126: 1. Kunz, Central City; 2. Buchanan, Crete; 3. Templar, Blair; 4. Weidner, Hastings; 5. Engel, Columbus Lakeview; 6. Eliker, York.
132: 1. Lazure, Omaha Skutt; 2. Gilmore, Arlington; 3. Reinke, Beatrice; 4. Brown, Hastings; 5. Murrillo, Gering; 6. Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview.
138: 1. Kluck, Aurora; 2. Quandt, Northwest; 3. Rocheleau, Gering; 4. Kort, Adams Central; 5. Thompson, O’Neill; 6. Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview.
145: 1. Orsi, Omaha Skutt; 2. Stokey, Ogallala; 3. Talmadge, Ralston; 4. Fago, Lexington; 5. Puck, Bennington; 6. Schneiderheinz, Central City.
152: 1. Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt; 2. Brumbaugh, Hastings; 3. Zink, Ogallala; 4. Walling, Wahoo; 5. Colgrove, Plattsmouth; 6. Koch, Beatrice.
160: 1. Hunsley, Hastings; 2. Miller, Arlington; 3. Robb, Sidney; 4. Drahota, Omaha Skutt; 5. Shanahan, Wahoo; 6. Moore, Central City.
170: 1. Canoyer, Waverly; 2. Hancock, Wahoo; 3. Nelson, Beatrice; 4. Tinker, Pierce; 5. Lyons, York; 6. White, Crete.
182: 1. Pape, Hastings; 2. MacDonald, Bennington; 3. Wilkins, Arlington; 4. Papineau, Aurora; 5. Marxsen, Schuyler; 6. Hanson, Blair.
195: 1. Jansen, Omaha Skutt; 2. Firmanik, Fairbury; 3. Langan, McCook; 4. Morara, Hastings; 5. Bordovsky, Wahoo; 6. Munoz, Holdrege.
220: 1. Griess, Northwest; 2. Menke, Bennington; 3. Meyer, Norris; 4. Kuehler, Pierce; 5. Kavulak, Seward; 6. Deckert, Adams Central.
285: 1. Gay, Arlington; 2. Hartman, Concordia/DC West; 3. Leatherdale, Wayne; 4. Valquier, Nebraska City; 5. Soukup, Blair; 6. Hernandez, Ralston.
CLASS C
TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Valentine, 2. Aquinas, 3. David City, 4. Logan View, 5. Ord, 6. Broken Bow, 7. Amherst, 8. Raymond Central, 9. Milford, 10. Archbishop Bergan.
DUAL RANKINGS: 1. David City, 2. Aquinas, 3. Valentine, 4. Logan View, 5. Conestoga, 6. Amherst, 7. Milford, 8. Twin River, 9. Battle Creek, 10. Raymond Central.
106: 1. Waddington, Wood River; 2. Olberding, Fort Calhoun; 3. Arlt, Oakland Craig; 4. McGee, Logan View; 5. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann; 6. Bongers, David City.
113: 1. Benavides, Bridgeport; 2. Schluckebier, Milford; 3. Dickau, Hi-Line; 4. Musser, Hershey; 5. Dozler, Boone Central; 6. Schademann, Fillmore Central.
120: 1. Albrecht, Raymond Central; 2. Vandenberg, Aquinas; 3. Ruffner, Conestoga; 4. Garey, Broken Bow; 5. Bruns, Hershey; 6. King, Battle Creek.
126: 1. Williams, Valentine; 2. Escandon, Gibbon; 3. Faulkenberry, Broken Bow; 4. Zegers, Milford; 5. Zitek, Aquinas; 6. Shields, Amherst.
132: 1. Frank, Amherst; 2. Bryce, Raymond Central; 3. Olson, Valentine; 4. McNulty, Logan View; 5. Williams, Conestoga; 6. Rowse, Ord.
138: 1. Krolikowski, Valentine; 2. Nickolite, Aquinas; 3. Lade, Battle Creek; 4. Feldner, Kearney Catholic; 5. Cole, Broken Bow; 6. Eggleston, Johnson County Central.
145: 1. McGinley, Valentine; 2. Scdoris, Milford; 3. Valentine, David City; 4. Lampman, Wisner-Pilger; 5. Smydra, Norfolk Catholic; 6. Graham, Cross County/Osceola.
152: 1. Kreikemeier, Raymond Central; 2. Kluthe, Ord; 3. Eller, Aquinas; 4. Zoucha, Malcolm; 5. Mullaly, North Bend; 6. Lindsley, Shelby-Rising City.
160: 1. Olson, Valentine; 2. Hinrichs, Sutton; 3. Jones, Louisville; 4. Schutz, Hi-Line; 5. Halverson, Gordon Rushville; 6. Dickinson, Freeman.
170: 1. Brandt, Syracuse; 2. Vodicka, David City; 3. Zoucha, Malcolm; 4. Warren, Bridgeport; 5. Hoesing, Hartington CC; 6. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan.
182: 1. Duda, Broken Bow; 2. Stokebrand, Amherst; 3. Sterup, Cross County/Osceola; 4. Peterson, Chase County; 5. Allen, David City; 6. Snipes, Conestoga.
195: 1. Gabriel, Ord; 2. Escamilla, David City; 3. Booth, Logan View; 4. Schultz, Aquinas; 5. Thoenen, Conestoga; 6. Alexander, Twin River.
220: 1. Cone, Archbishop Bergan; 2. Beaver ,Wisner-Pilger; 3. Moore, David City; 4. Matulka, Bishop Neumann; 5. Zlomke, Battle Creek; 6. Potts, Amherst.
285: 1. Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City; 2. Simonson, Archbishop Bergan; 3. Hoevet, Ord; 4. Ingwersen, David City; 5. Nordmeyer, Malcolm; 6. Miller, Logan View.
