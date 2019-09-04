CLASS A
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (10-0);1
2. Lincoln Southwest (7-1);3
3. Omaha Marian (3-2);4
4. Elkhorn (7-2);5
5. Lincoln North Star (9-3);8
6. Millard West (7-3);7
7. Millard South (4-2);2
8. Gretna (8-2);9
9. Elkhorn South (6-4);10
10. Omaha Burke (7-3);6
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk.
Comments: How dominant has Papillion-La Vista been in recent years? The Monarchs haven't lost a regular-season game since Sept. 16, 2017, a stretch of 47 games. Monarch junior Jordyn Bahl hasn't allowed an earned run in 36 2/3 innings and has struck out 81. Lincoln Southwest had an impressive 10-0 win against Elkhorn in the LPS Classic, so the Hawks get the two-spot over Marian. North Star jumps up to fifth after strong showings in the Chieftain and LPS tournaments. Very little separates Nos. 2-8 right now. Will a couple of teams be able to separate themselves from that pack in the coming weeks?
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Marian, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Elkhorn South at Millard South. Friday-Saturday—Papillion-LV South Invite (Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista), Millard North Invite (Elkhorn South, Millard North, Millard South). Monday—Elkhorn South at Elkhorn. Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star (DH), Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, Omaha Burke at Millard South.
CLASS B
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (7-1);1
2. Beatrice (9-1);2
3. Crete (6-0);4
4. Hastings (4-2);3
5. Norris (7-2);7
6. Wayne (7-3);5
7. Northwest (5-1);9
8. Seward (8-2);6
9. Waverly (5-4);-
10. Omaha Gross (7-3);10
Contenders: Bennington, Grand Island CC, NEN, Platteview.
Comments: Skutt, Beatrice and Crete have looked impressive in the early going, and Skutt and Beatrice are not penalized for close losses to Class A teams in the LPS Classic. Crete, meanwhile, owns wins against Norris, Seward and Class C No. 1 Fairbury. Norris' run to an LPS Classic pool title included wins against Class A teams Grand Island (8-0) and Norfolk (2-1), while Waverly enters after an upset of Lincoln Southwest.
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Omaha Marian, Omaha Gross at Beatrice, Bennington at Crete, Seward at Norris. Saturday—Waverly quad (Crete, Waverly), Elkhorn at Hastings. Monday—Beatrice/Hastings/Northwest triangular in Grand Island. Tuesday—Northwest at Waverly, Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt.
CLASS C
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Fairbury (7-3);2
2. Arlington (6-3);1
3. Guardian Angels CC (8-0);5
4. Hastings SC (6-1);3
5. Milford (6-0);7
6. Centennial (6-3);6
7. Malcolm (4-3);9
8. Cozad (7-1);10
9. Auburn (3-2);4
10. Bishop Neumann (6-4);8
Contenders: Freeman, Southern Valley/Alma, Tekamah-Herman, Twin River, Wahoo.
Comments: One through 10, this is as strong as Class C has been in recent years. Fairbury and Arlington are unbeaten against Class C competition, and each team has pushed teams in higher classes. Fairbury gets the nod at No. 1 for its runner-up showing in the Seward Invitational. Guardian Angels Central Catholic has outscored its first eight opponents 77-5, and won its own tournament last weekend. Milford, also off to a strong start, will face quite a stretch starting with Thursday's game at Malcolm. The Eagles also will see Fairbury, Centennial and Seward soon.
Key games: Thursday—Milford at Malcolm. Saturday—Auburn Invite (Auburn, Bishop Neumann), Fairbury Tournament (Centennial, Fairbury, Freeman, Hastings SC, Milford). Tuesday—Auburn at Fairbury.