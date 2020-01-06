Girls basketball ratings, 1/7

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 6 (Records though Saturday).
Class A
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (11-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Pius X (8-0) | 2
3. Lincoln East (8-1) | 3
4. Fremont (11-2) | 4
5. Omaha Westside (9-3) | 6
6. Papillion-La Vista (8-1) | 5
7. Millard North (6-3) | 7
8. Omaha Burke (5-3) | 8
9. Lincoln Northeast (5-4) | -
10. Lincoln High (6-3) | 9
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, Omaha Marian.
Comments: Millard South and Lincoln Pius X maintain the top two spots after winning the Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference tournaments, respectively. Westside and Papio swap spots after the Warriors' head-to-head win in the Metro semifinals. Lincoln Northeast moves in after two wins against Lincoln High. One month in, and the top seven teams have sort of separated themselves from the rest of the class. But there's a lot of season left.
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Marian at Omaha Westside; Friday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East, Millard West at Millard South; Saturday—Lincoln East at Fremont, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X.
Class B
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Crete (9-0) | 1
2. Northwest (8-2) | 2
3. Beatrice (7-1) | 4
4. Bennington (9-1) | 9
5. Omaha Gross (8-2) | 5
6. York (7-2) | 3
7. Blair (7-3) | 7
8. Norris (5-4) | 8
9. Platteview (6-3) | 6
10. Omaha Mercy (4-3) | 10
Contenders: Scottsbluff, Sidney.
Comments: Crete and Northwest have met twice this season and the Cardinals have won both meetings. They could meet again in the Central Conference Tournament later in the season. Beatrice moves up after beating Platteview and Class A North Platte in the Platteview Tournament, and Bennington is rewarded for a strong run, which includes Saturday's win against Class A South Sioux City.
Key games: Thursday—Crete at Lincoln Christian; Friday—Platteview at Bennington.
Class C-1
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Christian (9-0) | 1
2. North Bend Central (10-0) | 2
3. Chadron (9-1) | 3
4. St. Paul (9-2) | 6
5. Ogallala (9-0) | 9
6. Broken Bow (7-2) | 7
7. Kearney Catholic (8-1) | 8
8. Syracuse (8-1) | 4
9. Milford (7-3) | 5
10. West Point-Beemer (5-3) | -
Contenders: Adams Central, Arlington, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, Malcolm, O'Neill, Wahoo.
Comments: Lincoln Christian and North Bend Central have been strong and steady. The Crusaders face a very challenging week with games against Class B No. 1 Crete and Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. Chadron was tripped up by Valentine, but stays at No. 3 as some teams below them also suffered losses over the break. Ogallala, a senior-laden team, jumps to fifth after a 9-0 start, which includes a one-point win against Kearney Catholic.
Key games: Thursday—Crete at Lincoln Christian, Archbishop Bergan at West Point-Beemer; Friday—Kearney Catholic at Grand Island CC, Wahoo at Syracuse; Saturday—Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC, Malcolm at Milford; St. Paul at Adams Central.
Class C-2
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (10-0) | 1
2. Oakland-Craig (11-0) | 2
3. BRLD (11-0) | 9
4. Superior (8-1) | 3
5. Fillmore Central (8-2) | 4
6. Crofton (9-2) | 6
7. Guardian Angels CC (8-2) | 5
8. Grand Island CC (7-2) | 8
9. Ponca (9-1) | 10
10. Centennial (7-3) | 7
Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, North Central, Summerland.
Comments: It was a great Christmas break for BRLD, which vaults to No. 3 after wins against Guardian Angels CC and Ponca. Superior dropped its first game of the season, to Milford, but the Wildcats did not have Super-State center Kalynn Meyer in that game. Everyone is chasing St. Cecilia, but this class is loaded with very good teams.
Key games: Tuesday—Crofton at Ponca; Friday—Kearney Catholic at Grand Island CC; Saturday—Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC; Fillmore Central at Superior; West Point-Beemer at BRLD.
Class D-1
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (10-0) | 1
2. CWC (8-0) | 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (6-3) | 4
4. Humphrey/LHF (9-1) | 5
5. Weeping Water (9-1) | 3
6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-0) | 6
7. Hitchcock County (5-3) | 10
8. Elkhorn Valley (6-3) | -
9. Diller-Odell (7-2) | 8
10. Overton (6-3) | 9
Contenders: Fullerton, Johnson-Brock, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, Pender, South Platte.
Comments: Pleasanton hasn't lost a regular-season game since Dec. 8 ... of 2018. That's a stretch of 29 games. CWC has looked strong, too, with five wins against teams that are either ranked or contending to be ranked.
Key games: Tuesday—Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell, Columbus Scotus at Humphrey/LHF; Thursday—Archbishop Bergan at West Point-Beemer; Friday—Falls City SH at Diller-Odell.
Class D-2
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (8-1) | 2
2. Wynot (7-2) | 1
3. Falls City SH (9-1) | 3
4. Lawrence-Nelson (8-0) | 4
5. Sterling (7-2) | 9
6. Mullen (9-0) | 5
7. Silver Lake (8-0) | 10
8. Exeter-Milligan (8-2) | 6
9. BDS (5-3) | 7
10. Stuart (6-3) | 8
Contenders: Arthur County, Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, S-E-M.
Comments: Humphrey St. Francis' 66-50 win against Wynot in a holiday tournament accounts for the change at the top. Wynot rebounded with a win against Class B York. Sterling makes the biggest jump after upsetting Class D-1 Weeping Water and following with a win against Johnson-Brock. Silver Lake also makes a nice move after beating Exeter-Milligan by 23 points.
Key games: Tuesday—Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell; Friday—Falls City SH at Diller-Odell.
