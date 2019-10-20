CLASS A
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (36-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn (30-5) | 3
3. Gretna (27-10) | 4
4. Millard West (22-13) | 8
5. Omaha Marian (22-7) | 2
6. Lincoln Southwest (28-10) | 6
7. Millard South (25-10) | 5
8. Lincoln North Star (28-12) | 7
9. Kearney (20-14)|10
10. Bellevue East (17-16) | -
Comments: Not only did Papillion-La Vista become the first Class A team to go unbeaten in a season, the Monarchs never trailed in any game. With the majority of its roster back -- including Jordyn Bahl, Brooke Dumont, Mia Jarecke and Maggie Vasa -- the Monarchs will take aim at another state title in 2020. Elkhorn finishes No. 2 in its first, and likely only, year in Class A. Quite a run for the Antlers. Millard West's young team had a great week in Hastings, winning two games, including a walk-off win against Omaha Marian. The Wildcats, Gretna, Marian and Lincoln Southwest return strong rosters in 2020.
CLASS B
1. Wayne (35-5) | 6
2. Beatrice (32-6) | 2
3. Seward (23-15) | -
4. Omaha Skutt (28-4) |1
5. Crete (30-6) | 3
6. Waverly (20-12) | 5
7. Norris (21-10) | 4
8. Hastings (28-9) | 8
9. Omaha Gross (21-9) | 9
10. Northwest (22-13) | 7
Comments: Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said the Blue Devils were not ready to go toe-to-toe with the Class B powers at the beginning of the season. But the young team followed the lead of its star pitcher Tori Kniesche and vastly improved. Wayne showed its resiliency in Hastings, winning three games on the final day, including two against Beatrice, to win its fourth state title, and first in Class B. Seward's improbable postseason run vaults the Bluejays to No. 3. Waverly is ahead of Norris after winning two against the Titans in subdistricts. A lot of Class B teams have big holes to fill next year, and Elkhorn is going to be moving back to B, so this class will have an intriguing look in 2020.
CLASS C
1. Fairbury (28-5) | 1
2. Guardian Angels CC (29-5) | 2
3. Auburn (24-8) | 4
4. Malcolm (22-12) | 5
5. Arlington (22-8) | 3
6. Milford (19-9) | 6
7. Hastings SC (25-9) | 8
8. Centennial (24-11) | 7
9. Cozad (24-9) | 10
10. Kearney Catholic (23-9) | -
Comments: Fairbury, ranked No. 1 for the majority of the season, won 21 of its final 23 games, including a come-from-behind 6-5 victory against GACC in the state championship game. The Jeffs' overall talent showed. Their top pitcher, Raven DeFrain, was slowed by a bum shoulder, but sophomore Jami Mans picked up the workload and won 27 games in the circle. Auburn had its best showing at a state tournament, and despite not making state, Milford is clearly one of the top teams in the state.