NSAA State Softball First-Round Games, 10.10.18

Beatrice's Hannah Lytle smiles as she circles the bases after hitting a solo home run in October of 2018 during a state softball tournament first-round game at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

CLASS B

Team (Rec.);Pvs

1. Omaha Skutt (22-2);1

2. Beatrice (24-4);2

3. Crete (25-1);3

4. Norris (16-5);4

5. Waverly (16-10);5

6. Wayne (25-3);6

7. Northwest (20-9);8

8. Hastings (23-7);7

9. Omaha Gross (16-7);10

10. Blair (9-10);-

Contenders: Adams Central, Bennington, Seward.

Comments: Rain washed out a lot of games over the weekend, including the River Cities Conference and Eastern Midlands Conference tournaments, so the only change is at the bottom where Blair enters at No. 10 after beating Bennington on Thursday. Crete won the Central Conference Tournament on Friday and Wayne won the the Mid State Conference Tournament.

What's next: Class B subdistricts are Monday and Tuesday. There are 10 sites, and the 10 winners will automatically qualify for Friday's district finals. Six more district final spots will be decided on wild-card points.

This week's challenge: It's possible for teams to play eight games this week (five in subdistricts and three in the best-of-three district finals). The less games a team plays, the more rested it will be for state. It will be something worth watching as we get closer to state.

Note: Class A and C ratings will be published Wednesday.

