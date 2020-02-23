You are the owner of this article.
Class A girls basketball ratings, 2/24
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 2.18

Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels (foreground) drives to the basket against Millard South's Cora Olsen in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln East.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The latest Class A girls basketball ratings are here just in time for districts.

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard South 24-1 1
2 Omaha Westside 21-5 3
3 Lincoln Pius X 21-1 2
4 Lincoln East 20-3 5
5 Lincoln Southwest 17-7 4
6 Papillion-La Vista 18-5 6
7 Fremont 18-7 7
8 Lincoln High 16-6 8
9 Lincoln Northeast 14-9 9
10 Millard North 16-7 10

Contenders: Millard West, Norfolk.

Comments: Sooooo, Tuesday was pretty crazy, huh? The two lone unbeatens went down within hours of each other — first Millard South losing at Lincoln East and then Pius X dropping a 37-33 home contest to Omaha Westside. Lincoln Southwest rallied to beat Lincoln High in the other game pitting rated teams. How to sort though it? Millard South's 2-0 record against Westside, including a recent OT win at Westside, keeps the Patriots at the top. Despite losing to East, Millard South still looks the part (though the Class A state title chase is much more intriguing now). Westside and Pius X flip spots based on their head-to-head record. Lincoln East, though it lost to Southwest on Feb. 14, is rewarded for doing what no team has done this year: knocking off Millard South. East's season split with the Silver Hawks is factored into this. So East moves ahead of Southwest and stays below Pius X, a team it is 0-2 against this year. Whew! On to districts.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

