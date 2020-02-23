Class A girls basketball ratings, 2/24

Comments: Sooooo, Tuesday was pretty crazy, huh? The two lone unbeatens went down within hours of each other — first Millard South losing at Lincoln East and then Pius X dropping a 37-33 home contest to Omaha Westside. Lincoln Southwest rallied to beat Lincoln High in the other game pitting rated teams. How to sort though it? Millard South's 2-0 record against Westside, including a recent OT win at Westside, keeps the Patriots at the top. Despite losing to East, Millard South still looks the part (though the Class A state title chase is much more intriguing now). Westside and Pius X flip spots based on their head-to-head record. Lincoln East, though it lost to Southwest on Feb. 14, is rewarded for doing what no team has done this year: knocking off Millard South. East's season split with the Silver Hawks is factored into this. So East moves ahead of Southwest and stays below Pius X, a team it is 0-2 against this year. Whew! On to districts.