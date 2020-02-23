Boys basketball ratings, 2/24

Ron Powell's last boys basketball ratings of the regular season are ready as teams prepare for subdistrict play.
Final regular-season ratings (final ratings March 16).
(Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Central
|19-3
|3
|2
|Millard North
|20-4
|1
|3
|Bellevue West
|19-3
|2
|4
|Papillion-LV South
|17-6
|5
|5
|Omaha South
|17-5
|4
|6
|Omaha Westside
|16-6
|6
|7
|Creighton Prep
|17-7
|7
|8
|Papillion-LV
|15-8
|8
|9
|Grand Island
|16-7
|9
|10
|Lincoln North Star
|16-7
|10
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X.
A look back: Omaha Central’s two-point road wins over previous No. 1 Millard North and No. 6 Omaha Westside on Friday and Saturday was enough to push the Eagles to No. 1 heading into the postseason. A last-second layup by Max Polk in overtime gave Central the 83-81 win at Millard North, then the Eagles overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to get past Westside 79-77. Because of Millard North’s star-studded lineup, however, the Mustangs are still the favorite to win the state title. Papillion-La Vista South gets a promotion after wins over Omaha South and Creighton Prep.
A look ahead: The top seven teams in the rankings also represent the top seven seeds in districts, just in a different order. Lincoln Pius X edged out Grand Island by just .062 points for eighth, which is as low as the lone wild-card spot to the state tournament can fall. Pius X’s game with 3-18 Lincoln High from Jan. 17 was canceled because of inclement weather and no dates worked for both teams to make it up. If Pius X had played that game and won, the Thunderbolts and Islanders would’ve ended up with the same wild-card point average, and Grand Island would’ve been the No. 8 seed based on its win over the Thunderbolts on Friday. On the other hand, Grand Island is benefiting from a win over Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic at the Heartland Hoops Classic, a victory worth 50 wild-card points.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Omaha Skutt
|21-0
|1
|2
|Omaha Roncalli
|18-4
|2
|3
|Wahoo
|22-1
|3
|4
|Mount Michael
|18-5
|4
|5
|Hastings
|18-3
|5
|6
|Scottsbluff
|21-3
|6
|7
|Norris
|16-5
|8
|8
|Alliance
|18-5
|10
|9
|Bennington
|16-6
|7
|10
|Crete
|13-9
|-
Contenders: Beatrice, Waverly.
A look back: Bennington’s loss to Ralston and Waverly’s victory over Beatrice account for this week’s changes. Crete, which has won eight straight games, takes on Beatrice in a first-round, B-5 subdistrict game Monday.
A look ahead: The strongest subdistricts appear to be B-3 (Omaha Roncalli, Bennington), B-4 (Wahoo, Mount Michael), B-5 (Norris, Crete, Beatrice) and B-8 (Scottsbluff, Alliance). The eight subdistrict winners and the top eight remaining teams in the wild-card standings advance to the district finals with those eight winners advancing to the state tournament.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Auburn
|23-0
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|22-1
|2
|3
|Adams Central
|22-1
|3
|4
|Lincoln Christian
|18-4
|4
|5
|Kearney Catholic
|15-7
|5
|6
|Wayne
|18-6
|6
|7
|Bishop Neumann
|16-5
|7
|8
|Mitchell
|17-6
|9
|9
|Ogallala
|18-4
|10
|10
|Ashland-Greenwood
|15-7
|-
Contenders: Chase County, St. Paul, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Boys Town, Douglas County West.
A look back: Chase County exits after losing to C-2 unranked Sutherland, allowing Ashland-Greenwood to reenter.
A look ahead: Only two subdistricts have more than one rated team — C1-4 with Bishop Neumann and Ashland-Greenwood and C1-12 with Mitchell and Ogallala. In C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2, the 12 subdistrict champions and four wild cards make up the 16 teams that move on to the district final.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|BRLD
|23-0
|1
|2
|Yutan
|19-3
|2
|3
|GICC
|20-3
|3
|4
|Sutton
|20-2
|4
|5
|Ponca
|21-3
|5
|6
|Oakland-Craig
|16-7
|6
|7
|Hartington CC
|16-6
|7
|8
|Centennial
|18-4
|8
|9
|Lincoln Lutheran
|12-9
|9
|10
|Doniphan-Trumbull
|18-4
|10
Contenders: Palmyra, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bridgeport, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst, Omaha Nation, Wisner-Pilger.
A look back: Earlier wins this season over C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian and C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann allow Lincoln Lutheran to stay at No. 9 despite a loss to Boys Town to end the regular season. The rest of the top 10 went undefeated last week.
A look ahead: Some high-caliber subdistrict finals could be in store as No. 1 BRLD and No. 5 Ponca are together in C2-4, Yutan and Oakland-Craig in C2-3, Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull in C2-9 and Centennial and Lutheran in C2-2.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey/LHF
|21-3
|1
|2
|North Platte St. Pat's
|19-2
|2
|3
|Osmond
|21-1
|3
|4
|Laurel-C-C
|20-5
|4
|5
|Southern Valley
|17-4
|5
|6
|Fullerton
|16-5
|7
|7
|Axtell
|16-6
|6
|8
|Paxton
|18-4
|9
|9
|Pleasanton
|18-4
|9
|10
|Heartland
|14-6
|10
Contenders: West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield, Shelton, McCool Junction, South Loup, Riverside.
A look back: Axtell takes a slight hit for a loss to Southern Valley in a top-10 matchup.
A look ahead: The two subdistricts with more than one top-10 team are D1-6 (Fullerton, Heartland) and D1-8 (Axtell, Pleasanton). The Heartland-vs.-Riverside first-round game is worth keeping an eye on. Riverside all-stater Tredyn Prososki missed the first 10 games of the season because of injury but has averaged 20 points per game in his 13 contests. He had 38 in a win over Central Valley on Friday, putting Riverside at 16-7 this season.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Falls City SH
|23-1
|1
|2
|Humphrey SF
|22-0
|2
|3
|Loomis
|20-2
|3
|4
|Parkview Christian
|17-6
|4
|5
|Johnson-Brock
|15-8
|5
|6
|Mead
|9-9
|6
|7
|Mullen
|18-5
|7
|8
|Deshler
|14-7
|8
|9
|St. Mary's
|16-5
|9
|!0
|Randolph
|14-7
|10
Contenders: Wallace, Lawrence-Nelson, Exeter-Milligan, Hyannis.
A look back: Everything went according to form so there are no changes.
A look ahead: The D2-3 subdistrict includes Parkview, Johnson-Brock and Mead. J-B defeated Mead on Friday and the two teams face each other again in Tuesday’s first round. No other subdistrict has more than one rated team.