Boys basketball ratings, 2/24
Boys basketball ratings, 2/24

Norris vs. Lincoln Christian, 2.15

Lincoln Christian's Ashton Carlson (left) swipes at the ball against Norris' Trey Deveaux during a game at Lincoln Christian on Feb. 15.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Ron Powell's last boys basketball ratings of the regular season are ready as teams prepare for subdistrict play.

Final regular-season ratings (final ratings March 16).

(Records through Saturday).

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Central 19-3 3
2 Millard North 20-4 1
3 Bellevue West 19-3 2
4 Papillion-LV South 17-6 5
5 Omaha South 17-5 4
6 Omaha Westside 16-6 6
7 Creighton Prep 17-7 7
8 Papillion-LV 15-8 8
9 Grand Island 16-7 9
10 Lincoln North Star 16-7 10

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X.

A look back: Omaha Central’s two-point road wins over previous No. 1 Millard North and No. 6 Omaha Westside on Friday and Saturday was enough to push the Eagles to No. 1 heading into the postseason. A last-second layup by Max Polk in overtime gave Central the 83-81 win at Millard North, then the Eagles overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to get past Westside 79-77. Because of Millard North’s star-studded lineup, however, the Mustangs are still the favorite to win the state title. Papillion-La Vista South gets a promotion after wins over Omaha South and Creighton Prep.

A look ahead: The top seven teams in the rankings also represent the top seven seeds in districts, just in a different order. Lincoln Pius X edged out Grand Island by just .062 points for eighth, which is as low as the lone wild-card spot to the state tournament can fall. Pius X’s game with 3-18 Lincoln High from Jan. 17 was canceled because of inclement weather and no dates worked for both teams to make it up. If Pius X had played that game and won, the Thunderbolts and Islanders would’ve ended up with the same wild-card point average, and Grand Island would’ve been the No. 8 seed based on its win over the Thunderbolts on Friday. On the other hand, Grand Island is benefiting from a win over Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic at the Heartland Hoops Classic, a victory worth 50 wild-card points.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Skutt 21-0 1
2 Omaha Roncalli 18-4 2
3 Wahoo 22-1 3
4 Mount Michael 18-5 4
5 Hastings 18-3 5
6 Scottsbluff 21-3 6
7 Norris 16-5 8
8 Alliance 18-5 10
9 Bennington 16-6 7
10 Crete 13-9 -

Contenders: Beatrice, Waverly.

A look back: Bennington’s loss to Ralston and Waverly’s victory over Beatrice account for this week’s changes. Crete, which has won eight straight games, takes on Beatrice in a first-round, B-5 subdistrict game Monday.

A look ahead: The strongest subdistricts appear to be B-3 (Omaha Roncalli, Bennington), B-4 (Wahoo, Mount Michael), B-5 (Norris, Crete, Beatrice) and B-8 (Scottsbluff, Alliance). The eight subdistrict winners and the top eight remaining teams in the wild-card standings advance to the district finals with those eight winners advancing to the state tournament.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Auburn 23-0 1
2 North Bend Central 22-1 2
3 Adams Central 22-1 3
4 Lincoln Christian 18-4 4
5 Kearney Catholic 15-7 5
6 Wayne 18-6 6
7 Bishop Neumann 16-5 7
8 Mitchell 17-6 9
9 Ogallala 18-4 10
10 Ashland-Greenwood 15-7 -

Contenders: Chase County, St. Paul, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, Boys Town, Douglas County West.

A look back: Chase County exits after losing to C-2 unranked Sutherland, allowing Ashland-Greenwood to reenter.

A look ahead: Only two subdistricts have more than one rated team — C1-4 with Bishop Neumann and Ashland-Greenwood and C1-12 with Mitchell and Ogallala. In C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2, the 12 subdistrict champions and four wild cards make up the 16 teams that move on to the district final.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 BRLD 23-0 1
2 Yutan 19-3 2
3 GICC 20-3 3
4 Sutton 20-2 4
5 Ponca 21-3 5
6 Oakland-Craig 16-7 6
7 Hartington CC 16-6 7
8 Centennial 18-4 8
9 Lincoln Lutheran 12-9 9
10 Doniphan-Trumbull 18-4 10

Contenders: Palmyra, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Bridgeport, Shelby-Rising City, Amherst, Omaha Nation, Wisner-Pilger.

A look back: Earlier wins this season over C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian and C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann allow Lincoln Lutheran to stay at No. 9 despite a loss to Boys Town to end the regular season. The rest of the top 10 went undefeated last week.

A look ahead: Some high-caliber subdistrict finals could be in store as No. 1 BRLD and No. 5 Ponca are together in C2-4, Yutan and Oakland-Craig in C2-3, Sutton and Doniphan-Trumbull in C2-9 and Centennial and Lutheran in C2-2.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey/LHF 21-3 1
2 North Platte St. Pat's 19-2 2
3 Osmond 21-1 3
4 Laurel-C-C 20-5 4
5 Southern Valley 17-4 5
6 Fullerton 16-5 7
7 Axtell 16-6 6
8 Paxton 18-4 9
9 Pleasanton 18-4 9
10 Heartland 14-6 10

Contenders: West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield, Shelton, McCool Junction, South Loup, Riverside.

A look back: Axtell takes a slight hit for a loss to Southern Valley in a top-10 matchup.

A look ahead: The two subdistricts with more than one top-10 team are D1-6 (Fullerton, Heartland) and D1-8 (Axtell, Pleasanton). The Heartland-vs.-Riverside first-round game is worth keeping an eye on. Riverside all-stater Tredyn Prososki missed the first 10 games of the season because of injury but has averaged 20 points per game in his 13 contests. He had 38 in a win over Central Valley on Friday, putting Riverside at 16-7 this season.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Falls City SH 23-1 1
2 Humphrey SF 22-0 2
3 Loomis 20-2 3
4 Parkview Christian 17-6 4
5 Johnson-Brock 15-8 5
6 Mead 9-9 6
7 Mullen 18-5 7
8 Deshler 14-7 8
9 St. Mary's 16-5 9
!0 Randolph 14-7 10

Contenders: Wallace, Lawrence-Nelson, Exeter-Milligan, Hyannis.

A look back: Everything went according to form so there are no changes.

A look ahead: The D2-3 subdistrict includes Parkview, Johnson-Brock and Mead. J-B defeated Mead on Friday and the two teams face each other again in Tuesday’s first round. No other subdistrict has more than one rated team.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

