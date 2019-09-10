In a matchup of two of the state's top players, Lincoln Pius X's Mason Warner defeated Papillion-La Vista's Ethan Neil at No. 1 singles to help lead the Thunderbolts' boys tennis team to the title at the Capital City Invitational on Tuesday at Woods Tennis Center.
Pius X, the defending Class B state champion, scored 46 points. Lincoln East (41) was second, Kearney (31) was third and Papillion-La Vista (25) was fourth.
Warner, the defending Class B No. 1 singles champion, defeated Neil in the No. 1 final, 8-3.
The Bolts got a boost by two more winners. Junior Will Ulrich defeated Lincoln East's Jacob Whiston 8-2 in the No. 2 singles final, and Will Olson and Joseph Plachy teamed up to beat East's Kirby Le and Jake Sundquist 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles championship.
East's Reese McReynolds and Josiah Thacker won the No. 2 doubles title.
You have free articles remaining.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Northeast 9-9, Lincoln Pius X 0-1: An early lead for the Rockets on a two-run homer by Kaylin Phillips in the bottom of the fourth helped shut out Pius X in the opener of a doubleheader. Phillips went 3-for-3 in the game. Maddi Duncan pitched a three-hitter for the win in the circle. Deleesi Bartling, Delaney Exon and Alexi Williams all picked up two RBIs. Phillips hit a solo home run.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Brooke McCartney had four aces and 11 digs, Brooke Peltz was a dual-threat with 12 kills and 12 digs, and Aleksey Betancur added two blocks and 29 assists in East's win.
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Maddie Bahm led the Northeast offense with seven kills, Logan Gronewold was versatile with six kills and nine digs, and Andrea Price gave out 18 assists in the loss to the Links.