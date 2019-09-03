Both Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest traveled to West Omaha on Tuesday night to take on defending Class A volleyball state champion Millard North in one of the more anticipated triangulars of the young season.
Lincoln Southwest faced Millard North in the opening match, and the Mustangs dominated from the start, winning 25-9, 25-12. Eve Fountain led the way for Millard North with seven kills while Mollie Fee provided support with five kills.
Southwest bounced back, though, beating Lincoln Pius X in three sets, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21.
The final match of the night was a rematch of last year's Class A state championship between Millard North and Pius X. The Thunderbolts avenged that three-set loss by defeating the Mustangs 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.
Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 0: In a match that went down to the wire, host North Star prevailed over Lincoln High 25-19, 19-25, 27-25. Leading the way for the Navigators was sophomore Bekka Allick, who had 11 kills, and Kinsley Ragland had four kills. The Navigators were also had 12 ace serves on the night, five from both Allick and Ragland.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 2: Southeast won seven of nine matches, including all of the doubles matches, to dominate North Star. The Knights were led by Jackson Miller, who shut out Jason Phan in No. 1 singles 8-0.
Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln East 1: Lincoln Pius X dominated Lincoln East, winning eight of nine matches, including all of the singles matchups. The Bolts' Mason Warner defeated Kyle Givens 8-5 at No. 1 singles. East's lone match victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Kaiden Bradley and Gabe Whiston defeated Reicher Martinez and Brady Christiansen.
GIRLS GOLF
Waverly Invitational: Lincoln Christian shot a 387 at Crooked Creek Golf Club to win the Waverly Invitational by 12 strokes over Bennington. The Crusaders got a tournament-winning 79 from Taylor Van Ostrand and placed four five golfers in the top 15. Lincoln Lutheran shot a 401 to finish third while also placing three in the top 15.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Northeast 0: Aided by a six-run first inning, Lincoln East dominated in the first game of a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast, winning 10-0 in four innings. Leading the way for the Spartans was leadoff hitter Emily Prai who was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Campbell Petrick pitched a shutout for Lincoln East, striking out five.
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Northeast 7: In the second game of a doubleheader, Lincoln East's offense came alive once again. Emily Prai drove in two runs on two hits while Morgan Adams had three RBIs. For Lincoln Northeast, both Alexa and Alexi Williams drove in two runs.