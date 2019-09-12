Brooklyn Schram put the final kill down as Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista's volleyball team rallied to win three consecutive sets to stop No. 2 Elkhorn South on Thursday in Papillion.
Papillion-La Vista won 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15.
Erica Broin put Papio on the board in the third set with a block. In the fourth set, Chloe Paschal ended the set with a block.
The fifth set was tied 13-13 before Schram and the Monarchs got the final two points.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southwest 11-11, Lincoln Pius X 1-1: Lincoln Southwest came swinging out of the gates with a five-run bottom of the first inning that included a Skylar Pieper three-run blast in the opener. Pieper added three runs to her three-RBI performance. The second game started much like the first as the Silver Hawks took a 5-0 lead after the first inning. Southwest tallied six runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn the mercy-rule victory. Josi Solano went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Emma Hain picked up a double and two RBIs for Southwest. Matti Reiling doubled to lead the Bolts.
GIRLS GOLF
Lakeview Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Taylor Van Ostrand shot an even-par 70 to finish second and the Crusaders took third-place in Columbus. Sara Morden added an 11th-place finish. Overall, Lincoln Christian shot a 368. Aurora captured the team title with a 344, and South Dakota commit Danica Badura took the individual title with an Aurora record 63.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Pius X Invitational: The Lincoln Pius X girls cruised to three top-five finishes, including a race win from Lizzy Kramer in 20 minutes, 3 seconds, to help the Bolts to the team title with 21 points. Laura Martin came in second a minute later (21:03) and Addie Herrera finished fifth in 21:08. Gretna's Kayla Adams and Regan Ehlert finished third and fourth, respectively. The Pius X boys finished second with 47 points, and were led by Gavin Skorupa's fourth-place finish in 17:15. Nick McElroy came in seventh in 17:44, and Cole Sellhorn ninth (17:56) to round out Pius X in the top 10.
Fairbury Invitational: Lincoln Christian took a pair of second-place performances in the boys and girls races in Fairbury. The Crusader girls scored 45 points to take second behind a fifth-place individual finish from Sadye Daniell in 22:23. Amanda Meers (22:34) came in eighth. In the boys race, Gavin McGerr took third in 18:31. Jonathan Xing placed ninth (19:22) as the Crusaders scored 55 points.