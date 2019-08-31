Lincoln Pius X volleyball dropped just one set Saturday and opened the season 2-0 with wins over Grand Island and Gretna at Bishop Flavin Gym.
The 2018 Class A state runner-up Thunderbolts made quick work of the Islanders in two sets (25-10, 25-9) to open the 2019 campaign.
Thunderbolt junior Kylen Sealock led Pius X with a combined 17 kills, including 13 against Gretna in a 19-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory.
Senior Lauren Taubenheim finished with nine kills in two matches, with four against Grand Island and five against the Dragons. After leading Pius X in kills with five against the Islanders, Alexis Markowski added seven more against Gretna.
In the two matches, Pius X combined for 14 ace serves.
Minden Tournament: Lincoln Christian went 3-0 in pool play Saturday at the Minden tournament, but finished second with a loss to Thayer Central in the championship match. The Titans defeated Lincoln Christian 19-25, 25-19, 25-18. Alexis Johnson finished with 15 kills to lead the Crusaders against Thayer Central, and added a 12 kill performance against Fillmore Central and eight more against Blue Hill in pool play.