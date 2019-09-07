The Lincoln Northeast boys tennis team continued its winning trend at the Columbus Invitational, capturing the tournament title for the second straight year on Saturday.
The Rockets become the third team since 2014 to repeat as champions at the tournament. Holdrege took back-to-back titles in 2016-17, while Columbus won it in 2014-15.
The No. 1 doubles pair of Daustin Manske and Erik Hite paved the way for Lincoln Northeast, gaining 12 of the Rockets 26 team points to win the team title.
The senior duo took a pair of 8-1 victories over Hastings and Lexington, and added an 8-2 victory over Columbus. Manske and Hite also took care of Holdrege 8-3.
Jake Green added eight points for Northeast at No. 1 singles with two 8-0 victories over Lexington and Holdrege.
Kearney Doubles Invitational: Lincoln Southwest held off Creighton Prep for the team title, winning the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles championship and taking a third-place finish in No. 4 doubles. Southwest totaled 75 points, while Creighton Prep finished with 72. Grady Works and Nick O'Shea defeated Creighton Prep's Mac Nelson and Andrew Doehner 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the No. 1 doubles championship. Joe Harris and Blake Benson added a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kearney at No. 3. The Silver Hawk duo of Dylan Thompson and Will Clanton took third after defeating Lincoln North Star's Nolan Haney and Kaden McCoy. Lincoln Southeast finished in fourth with 52 points. Graham Peterson and Grey Gergen (No. 1), along with Nathanial Rathe and Max Sokolov (No. 2) picked up third-place finishes to lead the Knights. North Star finished sixth with 34 points and was led by Haney and McCoy's fourth-place finish.
VOLLEYBALL
Heartland Crossroads Tournament: Lincoln East's Brooke Peltz recorded 24 kills in three matches, but the Spartans finished 1-2 Saturday at Fremont High School. Peltz had a nine-kill match against host Fremont, but the Tigers rallied past the Spartans in three sets, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19. Peltz added another nine-kill performance against Millard West in a 25-12, 26-24 loss. In Lincoln East's lone win, Katie Otte had eight kills against Lincoln North Star. Delaney Novy added four ace serves for the Spartans.
CROSS COUNTRY
Omaha Burke Invitational: Chloe Heller finished sixth in 20 minutes, 46 seconds, and Ellyn King came in seventh (20:50) to lead the Lincoln Southeast girls to a third-place finish. Lincoln Northeast's Hannah Ray came in second (19:38) as the Rockets finished eighth. On the boys side, Lincoln Southeast took sixth and Northeast eighth. Daniel Romary led the Rockets with a second-place finish in 16 minutes, 48 seconds.