Defending Class A champion Liem Chot started off his Lincoln North Star junior cross country season in style, leading the Navigators to the Charlie Thorell Invitational boys team title Thursday.
Chot, who took the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 42.81 seconds, held off Norris' Zachary VanBrocklin (16:43) down the stretch in Seward.
North Star, which finished with 25 points, had five runners finish in the top 15.
Grant Wasserman added a fifth-place finish (17:25) and Daniel Pierce finished seventh in 17:27. Ethan Zaborowski (17:46) and Asim Ali (17:52) added 12th- and 14th-place finishes for the Gators, respectively.
Lincoln Pius X finished third, led by Gavin Skorupa's eight-place finish in 17:29.
In the girls' race, Elizabeth Kramer took third as Pius X also finished third as a team. Kate Tvrdy finished 15th.
North Star placed seventh in the team standings. Elkhorn won with 35 points and had four runners finish in the top 15.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Lincoln Southeast defeated Lincoln Northeast in three straight sets after dropping set one 27-29. The Knights won the next three 25-18, 25-13, 25-9. Logan Gronewold finished with nine kills and Maddie Bahm had seven kills to lead the Rockets. Andrea Pryce totaled 20 set assists and Samantha Pryce had 12 digs for Northeast.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Pius X 6: Kyrah Dailey scored twice and finished with a home run and three RBIs in the Gators' victory. Payton Tuttle hit a home run in the second inning for the Thunderbolts.