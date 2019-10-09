Football
McCook coach Jeff Gross: Recorded his 200th career victory in win over Alliance. Gross has guided the Bison to 2 Class B state championships, 3 runner-up finishes and 19 straight playoff appearances.
Ethan Zager, Lincoln Lutheran: Scored on a 75-yard punt return and a 67-yard double reverse in win over Lincoln Christian.
Luke Spethman, Lincoln East: Caught 3 TD passes in win over North Star.
Braden Klover, Southern: 305 yards rushing and 3 TDs in victory against Thayer Central.
Seth Firmanik, Fairbury: 163 yards rushing and 3 TDs, 14 tackles and an interception for a TD in win over Milford.
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock: 254 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Weeping Water.
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra: Rushed for 3 TDs and threw for 2 more in win over HTRS.
Trevin Luben & Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo: Luben 184 yards rushing and 3 TDs and Bordovsky 15 tackles in win over Raymond Central.
Jay Ducker & Nate Glantz, Bellevue West: Ducker rushed for 214 yards and scored 4 TDs and Glantz was 14 of 18 passing for 218 yards and 4 TDs in win over Norfolk.
Jacob Keiser, Hartington CC: 256 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Norfolk Catholic.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Caught 2 passes for TDs, rushed for a score and returned a punt and an interception for touchdowns in win over Diller-Odell.
Dex Larsen, Blair: 13 carries, 213 yards and 5 TDs in win over Schuyler.
Isaiah Harris & TJ Urban, Millard South: The duo combined for 332 yards rushing (Harris 198, Urban 134) in victory against Elkhorn South.
Gabe Conant, Adams Central: 315 yards rushing on 31 carries and 5 touchdowns in win over Holdrege.
Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD: Passed for 164 yards, rushed for 188 and accounted for 6 TDs in victory against Tekamah-Herman.
Volleyball
Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran: 16 kills, 12 digs and 4 digs against Omaha Roncalli.
Sara Huss, Fairbury: 19 kills against Arlington.
Whitney Laurenstein, Waverly: 16 kills and 12 digs against Elkhorn South; 16 kills against Wahoo.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 20 kills against Lincoln Lutheran.
Kalynn Meyer and Shayla Meyer, Superior: Combined for 53 kills, 48 digs and 8 service aces against Minden.
Sadie Millard, Millard West: 9 kills and 11 blocks against Lincoln Southwest.
Avery Kalvoda, Katie Maser and Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC: Kalvoda had 23 kills against Northwest, and McFarland had 29 digs and Maser had 47 set assists.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: 19 kills and 15 digs against Fillmore Central.
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central: 25 kills against Lexington.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: 21 kills and 25 digs against Omaha Marian.
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC: 32 digs against Centura.
Softball
Mark Watt and Rob Sweetland: Watt (Lincoln Southwest) won his 500th career game Friday, and Sweetland (Wayne) was his 500th career game Monday.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Pitched a perfect game against Seward, striking out 20 on Monday; pitched a no-hitter against Seward on Tuesday, striking out 17 while setting Class B single-season record for strikeouts (366).
Kylie Phillips, Fremont: 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs against Lincoln Northeast.
Avril Blume, Bennington: Struck out 10 in 5 innings against Cass County Central.
Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Struck out 11 against Crete.
Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt: 4-for-4 with 2 homers and 3 RBIs against Bennington.
Grace Buffington, Gretna: Pitched a 2-hit shutout, striking out 6 against Elkhorn South.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 12 in 5 innings and added 3 hits against Lincoln North Star.
Sammy Schmidt, Hastings: 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and 4 RBIs against Columbus.