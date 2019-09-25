Football
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: 137 yards rushing and 2 TDs and 12-of-18 passing for 229 and two more scores in a win over York.
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: Ran for 219 yards and a TD in a win over Lincoln East.
DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star: Passed for 184 yards and 2 TDs in a win over Omaha South.
Ashton Hausmann, Aidan Oerter & Dylan Meyer, Norris: Hausmann rushed for 192 yards and 3 TDs, Oerter threw for 216 and 2 scores and Meyer had 18 tackles in win Blair.
Dex Larsen, Blair: 209 yards on the ground and 2 TDs vs. Norris.
Brody Krall, Fairbury: 219 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Falls City.
Nate Glantz, Bellevue West: Completed 20 of 28 passes for 266 yards and 3 TDs in win over Elkhorn South.
Parker Janky, Northwest: Kicked four field goals (28, 40, and a pair of 22-yarders) in win over Aurora, tying a Class B record.
Justin Erb, Wakefield: 409 yards rushing on 43 carries and 6 TDs in win over Lutheran High Northeast.
David Lilly, Bishop Neumann: 134 yards rushing and 3 TDs to go with 13 tackles on defense in win over Lincoln Christian.
Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD: 443 yards of total offense, 316 passing and 127 rushing in win over Norfolk Catholic.
Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central: 329 yards passing and 6 TDs in win over EMF.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: 207 yards, 4 TDs rushing in victory against Malcolm.
Cade Wiseman, Sutton: 164 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Centennial.
Davon Brees, Centennial: 216 yards rushing and 3 TDs to go with 13 tackles vs. Sutton.
Volleyball
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 22 kills on 30 swings against Fairbury.
Halle Pribyl, Meridian: 28 kills against HTRS.
Jacki Apel and Jayna Hope, Bellevue West: Apel had 23 kills and Hope had 48 set assists against Omaha Marian.
Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: Had 41 assists against Bellevue West.
Mya Larson and Elle Glock, Wahoo: Larson had 25 kills and 17 digs, and Glock had 38 assists against Ashland-Greenwood.
Macey Bosard, Northwest: 16 kills and 20 digs against Aurora.
Lucy Bartee, Kearney: 33 assists against Lincoln High.
Rachel Ecklund, Overton: 17 kills and 17 digs against Brady.
Alexis and Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had a combined 9 aces against Lincoln North Star.
Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest: 17 kills and 22 digs against Omaha Benson.
Hannah Kepler, Milford: 19 kills and 11 digs against Sutton.
Reagan Klein, Logan View/SS: 47 set assists against Howells-Dodge.
Anna Koehler, Platteview: 17 kills and 14 digs against Syracuse.
Elayna Holcomb, Centura: 27 kills, 24 digs and 7 blocks against Arcadia/Loup City.
Kaia McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: 45 assists against DC West.
Softball
Rylan Ewoldt, Lincoln Southeast: 2 homers, a double and 6 RBIs against Fremont.
Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest: Homered and had 5 RBIs against Millard South.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 9 in three hitless innings and hit three home runs against Omaha Marian.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Struck out 20 in a no-hitter against Columbus.
Gabrielle Moser, Central City: 2 homers, including a grand slam, and 6 RBIs against Schuyler.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Struck out 12 against Lincoln East and 8 against Lincoln North Star.
Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: 2 homers and 7 RBIs against Lexington.
Raven DeFrain, Fairbury: Homered and had 5 RBIs against Falls City.
Morgan Breiner, O'Neill: Struck out 7 and allowed only 2 hits in a 1-0 win against West Point-Beemer.
Emma Spizzirri, Omaha Skutt: Hit a walk-off grand slam against Norris.
Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt: 4-for-4 with 4 runs and 3 RBIs against Beatrice.
Morgan Adams, Lincoln East: 4-for-4 with a homer and a double against Norfolk.
Callie Carraher, Milford: Struck out 10 against North Bend Central.
Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest: Hit 2 home runs against Kearney.
Kendrea Troxel, Southern/Diller-Odell: Went 3-for-3 with 4 runs and 4 RBIs against Wilber-Clatonia.
Maddi Duncan and Alexa Williams, Lincoln Northeast: Duncan struck out 11 and Williams had 5 RBIs against Omaha Central.
Coaches: Send Prep Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.