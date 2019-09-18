Football
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 203 yards on 28 carries and 2 TDs in the Knights’ come-from-behind win over Omaha Westside. His game-winning 38-yarder came with just over a minute to play.
Mason Nieman and Zane Schawang, Waverly: Nieman, the quarterback, had 221 yards on 17 carries and a pair of TDs in a win over Omaha Roncalli, while Schawang had 216 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns as well. The Vikings rushed for 626 yards and seven TDs.
Trevin Luben, Wahoo: 269 yards rushing and 2 TDs in win over Aurora. Offensive line of Callan Phillips, Brandon Swahn, Gunnar Vanek, Brody Specht, Justin Nuckolls, Nate Fox, Evan Divis, Logan Brabec, Carson Lavaley, Kole Bordovsky and Kalon Cooper led the Warriors to 368 yards rushing.
Nick Bohn, Bennington: Passed for 236 yards and rushed for 150 in victory against Norris.
Jay Ducker and Zavier Betts, Bellevue West: In a win over Papillion-La Vista South, Ducker had 289 yards on just 10 carries and 4 TDs while Betts caught four passes for 200 yards and two scores.
Caden Egr, Yutan: 338 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Malcolm.
Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD: Rushed for 240 yards, passed for 159 and made 11 tackles in win over Crofton.
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth: 302 yards on 32 carries and 2 TDs in win over Crete.
Volleyball
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 29 kills and 22 digs against Norfolk Catholic.
Liz Tomlin, Lincoln Southwest: 19 kills and 10 digs against Omaha Westside.
Elle Glock, Wahoo: 40 set assists against Norfolk Catholic.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: 25 kills and 16 digs against Gretna.
Brianna Lemke, Mead: 20 kills and 14 digs against Humphrey St. Francis.
Emily Quinn, Mead: Had 39 set assists against Humphrey St. Francis.
Madi Wooden, Elkhorn South: 56 set assists against Millard West.
Lauren Pick, Wayne: 21 kills and 10 digs against Guardian Angels CC.
Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: 19 kills and 21 digs against Lincoln Southeast.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 16 kills, 10 blocks and 10 digs against Lincoln Southeast.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: 19 kills and 10 digs against Norris.
Masa Scheierman, York: 14 kills and 10 digs against Omaha Gross; 20 kills and 13 digs against Bishop Neumann; 15 kills and 18 digs against Ralston.
Bekka Allick, Lincoln North Star: 18 kills, 7 digs and 6 blocks against Bellevue East.
Izzy Lukens, Millard North: 37 set assists against Bellevue East and 42 assists against Papillion-LV South.
Carly Gardner, Auburn: 21 kills on 36 swings against Johnson-Brock.
Peyton Neff, North Platte: 43 set assists against Northwest.
Abby Hochstein, Hartington CC: 18 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks against Norfolk Catholic.
Softball
Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest: Went a combined 6-for-6 with 3 homers and 9 RBIs in two games against Lincoln Southeast; doubled and homered against Lincoln Northeast.
Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest: Hit 2 homers and had 4 RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.
Amanda Schmaderer, Lincoln Southeast: 2 homers and 4 RBIs against Lincoln Southwest.
Alexa Williams, Lincoln Northeast: Set a school record for homers in a season with 11.
Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Pitched a six-inning no-hitter and struck out 9 against Elkhorn. She also homered. Hit 2 homers and had 5 RBIs against Columbus.
Matti Reiling, Lincoln Pius X: 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, 4 RBIs and 4 runs scored against Fremont.
Taylor Glause, Malcolm: Hit a grand slam and finished with 5 RBIs against Ashland-Greenwood.
Avril Blume, Bennington: Struck out 11 and allowed only 3 hits in seven innings against Waverly.
Grace Buffington, Gretna: Pitched a seven-inning shutout against Millard West, allowing 2 hits.
Syd Nuismer, Elkhorn: Struck out 9 and allowed only 2 hits in seven innings against Bennington.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 17 and allowed only 1 hit in seven against Omaha Marian and stuck out 9 in a four-inning no-hitter against Gretna in the Metro Tournament.
Morgan Beaty Ralston: Went 4-for-4 with 5 RBIs and 2 runs scored against Aquinas.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Struck out 13 against Bishop Neumann, 18 against Tekamah-Herman and 18 against Omaha Mercy.
Kendrea Troxel, Southern/Diller-Odell: Had a double, and triple and 5 RBIs against Falls City.
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC: Went 4-for-5 with 2 doubles and a triple and 5 RBIs against CCV.