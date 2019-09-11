{{featured_button_text}}
Football

Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 227 yards and four TDs in win over Lincoln Southwest.

Colin Ludvik and Trevin Luben, Wahoo: Ludvik had 127 yards on the ground and 1 TD, and Luben 114 and 3 TDs in victory against Nebraska City.

Davon Brees, Centennial: Rushed for 219 yards and 2 TDs, including 99 yards for a score, in a victory over Malcolm. Also had an 84-yard kickoff return that went to the end zone.

Clayton Denker, David City: 190 yards rushing and TD runs of 69 and 67 yards in a win over Syracuse.

Isaac Noyd, Cross County: 359 yards rushing on 20 carries and 8 TDs in victory against Palmer.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: 15 carries for 131 yards rushing and 1 touchdown and 9-of-17 passing for 121 yards and two more scores in a win over Omaha Roncalli.

Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli: Completed 20 of 34 passes for 294 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 51 yards and 2 more TDs vs. Skutt.

Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff: Rushed for 187 yards and 3 TDs, hit 6 of 9 passes for 173 yards and 3 TDs and had a punt for 50 yards in win over Hastings.

Mason Nieman, Waverly: 179 yards on 23 carries and 2 TDs in victory against Bennington.

Nick Bohn, Bennington: 39-of-67 passing for 377 yards and 3 TDs vs. Waverly.

Aidan Oerter, Norris: 185 yards passing and 2 TDs in win over Crete.

Jase Williams, Burwell: 236 yards rushing and 4 TDs in victory against West Holt.

Logan Johnson, Bloomfield: 239 yards rushing and scored 8 TDs in win over St. Mary’s.

Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central: 247 yards rushing and 3 TDs and 145 yards passing and another score in win over Holdrege.

Volleyball

Jessie Moss, Syracuse: 27 kills, 15 digs and 6 blocks against DC West; 23 kills, 13 digs and 7 blocks against Ashland-Greenwood; 25 kills against Fort Calhoun.

Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: 17 kills and 13 digs against Northwest.

Annika Evans, Waverly: 33 set assists against Northwest and 34 assists against Blair.

Rachel Heiss, North Platte St. Pat's: 14 kills and 18 digs against Lexington.

Allie DeGroff, Archbishop Bergan: Had 17 kills and 11 digs against Lutheran Northeast.

Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran: 32 kills and 13 digs against Lincoln Christian.

Adison Wood, Kearney: 32 digs against Lincoln Southwest.

Reese Janssen, Columbus Lakeview: 43 set assists against Seward.

Ibinye Green, Elkhorn South: 23 kills on 33 swings against Millard South, and 21 kills against Bellevue West.

Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South: 57 set assists against Millard South and 56 assists against Bellevue West.

Skylar McCune and Lydia Yost, Gretna: Combined for 39 kills and 55 digs against Bellevue West.

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC: 20 kills and 11 digs against Grand Island CC.

Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: 19 kills and 14 digs against Millard North.

Brooklyn Schram, Papillion-La Vista: 39 set assists against Millard North.

Hannah Kepler, Milford: 29 kills and 21 digs against Centennial.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: 25 kills and 17 digs against Columbus Scotus.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: 24 kills against Platteview.

Softball

Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma: Went 12-for-12 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers and 11 RBIs in four games last week. She also went 2-1 in the circle, striking out 24 batters over 13 innings.

Roni Foote, Abby Gerdes, Catie Rodenbiker, Damaris Cuevas and Madi Hays, Millard South: Combined to tie a state record with 7 home runs against Lincoln Pius X. Hays and Cueves each had 2 homers.

Jordyn Virus, Malcolm: Had 4 hits and 6 RBIs against Cass County Central.

Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Hit 2 home runs and struck out 14 against Northwest.

Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 15 and allowed only 2 hits against Omaha Skutt.

Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Threw a five-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts against Columbus Lakeview.

Jaeleigh Heck, Auburn: 3 hits, including 2 homers, and 3 runs scored against Raymond Central.

Lauren Hedlund, Boone Central: 3 hits, 3 RBIs and 2 stolen bases against Pierce.

Ella Dalton, Elkhorn: went 4-for-5 with 3 runs scored and a homer against Ralston.

Rylan Ewoldt, Lincoln Southeast: 2 homers and 4 RBIs in a doubleheader sweep against Grand Island.

Emma Spizzirri, Omaha Skutt: 2 homers and 4 RBIs against Omaha Burke.

Jayme Horan, Millard South: Homered twice and had 5 RBIs against Elkhorn South.

Cora DeBoer, Fairbury: Went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and 5 RBIs against Hastings SC.

Cecilia Williams, Lincoln High: 3 hits, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored against Omaha Bryan.

Coaches: Send Extra Credit nominations to sports@journalstar.com.

