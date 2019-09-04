Football
Nate Glantz, Jay Ducker and Zavier Betts, Bellevue West: Glantz completed 16 of 26 passes for 309 yards and 3 TDs; Ducker rushed for 138 yards and 4 TDs and Betts caught 4 passes for 134 yards and 2 TDs in win over Lincoln High.
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke: Caught 8 passes for 138 yards and a TD, and registered 10 tackles in victory against Lincoln Southeast.
Nick Halleen and Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast: Appleget had 7 receptions for 141 yards and a TD, and Halleen had 115 yards rushing vs. Omaha Burke.
Aiden Oerter, Norris: Completed 13 of 17 passes for 271 yards and TD in win over Beatrice.
Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer, Waverly: Schawang rushed for 123 yards and a TD, and Canoyer had 90 yards and a pair of scores in a victory against Seward.
Bryce Kitrell and Hunter Washburn, Ashland-Greenwood: Washburn had 222 yards of total offense (129 passing, 93 rushing), and Kitrell compiled 153 all-purpose yards and had an interception return for a TD in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Joseph Braasch, Columbus: 165 yards rushing and a TD in win over Norfolk.
Broc Douglass, Grand Island: His fourth-quarter interception set up his 8-yard TD catch for the game-winner in GI’s 32-31 win over Kearney.
Nick Sich, Papillion-La Vista South: 155 yards on the ground and a pair of TDs in victory against Papillion-La Vista.
Nick Bohn, Bennington: 44 of 68 passing for 407 yards and 4 TDs vs. Omaha Skutt.
Jarrett Synek, Hastings: 21 of 31 passing for 321 yards and a 2 TDs in win over McCook.
Jed Christensen, Platteview: 222 yards rushing and a pair of scores in an OT win over Lincoln Christian.
Brian Turek, Hemingford: Rushed for 281 yards and 4 TDs and registered 17 tackles in win over Mullen.
Jacob Krul, Scottsbluff: 214 yards rushing on 20 carries and 3 TDs in win over North Platte.
Jacob Diaz, York: 132 yards rushing and a touchdown, 2 pass receptions for 48 yards, and 8 tackles on defense in win over Alliance.
Volleyball
Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South: 25 digs and 17 kills against Omaha Marian.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 21 kills on 35 swings against Fillmore Central.
Faye Jacobsen, Louisville: 20 kills, 15 digs and 4 blocks against Palmyra.
Payton Daubendiek, Omaha Marian: 17 kills against Omaha Duchesne.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South: 17 kills and 10 digs against Papillion-La Vista South.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte: 23 digs against Lincoln East.
Softball
Alexa Williams, Lincoln Northeast: Hit 2 homers and had 3 RBIs against Wahoo; was a single shy of the cycle against Columbus.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 13 against Papio South and 10 against Millard West.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Struck out 19 against Bishop Neumann, 22 against Waverly, 14 against Lincoln Southwest.
Karlie Chonis, Omaha Gross: Had 2 homers and 5 RBIs against Lincoln Southeast.
Kennedi Claycomb, Waverly: Pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Wayne.
Amanda Schmaderer, Lincoln Southeast: Went 4-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs against Pius X.
Emily Prai, Lincoln East: 2 doubles, a homer, 4 RBIs and and 3 runs scored against Lincoln Northeast.
Carli Kohout, Norris: 2 solo homers in Norris' 2-1 win against Norfolk.
Hannah Lytle, Beatrice: 2 homers against Hastings.
Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest: 2 homers and 3 RBIs against Grand Island.
Izzy Eltze, Crete: Had a homer, 2 triples and 6 RBIs against Seward.
Brooke Carlson, Syracuse: Had a homer, a double and 6 RBIs against Fort Calhoun.
Autumn Iversen, Wahoo: 5 RBIs against Milford.
Kylie Allen, Auburn: 2 homers against Syracuse.
Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt: 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and 4 RBIs against Bellevue West.
Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt: 2 homers and 6 RBIs against North Platte.
Anna Newcomer, Omaha Skutt: 4 hits, including 2 homers, and 6 RBIs against McCook.
