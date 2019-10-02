Football
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran: 16 of 21 passing for 280 yards and 6 TDs in win over Nebraska City.
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke: 9 receptions for 154 yards and 2 TDs in victory against Elkhorn.
Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest: Passed for 174 yards and two TDs and rushed for 44 and 1 more score in OT win over North Platte.
Cody Wright, North Platte: 169 yards rushing on 44 carries and 2 TDs vs. Lincoln Southwest.
Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: 34 carries for 189 yards and 2 TDs in win over Omaha North.
Nate Glantz, Bellevue West: 16 of 21 passing for 215 yards and 3 TDs; also rushed for 37 yards and 2 more scores in win over Lincoln Pius X.
Nick Sich, Papillion-La Vista South: 238 yards rushing and 3 TDs in win over Lincoln Northeast.
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside: Rushed for 173 yards and 5 TDs and passed for 162 and another TD in victory against Creighton Prep.
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock: 18 carries for 306 yards and 6 TDs; 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in win over Lourdes CC.
Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central: Rushed for 203 yards and 2 TDs, passed for 91 and another score and had 13 tackles defensively (four for losses) in victory against Sandy Creek.
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt: Hit 12 of 15 passes for 170 yards and a TD and rushed for 141 and 2 more scores in win over Plattsmouth.
Gabe Conant, Evan Johnson & Leif Spady, Adams Central: Conant rushed for 157 yards and 4 TDs, Johnson was 22 of 32 passing for 267 yards and 2 TDs and Spady had 11 catches for 117 yards and both scores in win over Ord.
Carson Cahoy & Broc Douglass, Grand Island: Cahoy was 20 of 27 through the air for 290 yards and 3 TDs and Douglass caught 10 passes for 163 yards and all 3 scores in win over Lincoln North Star.
Mason Combs, Wilber-Clatonia: Had just 3 carries, but piled up 143 yards and scored on TD runs of 39 and 85 yards in victory against Freeman.
Bryce Kitrell & Julian Brown, Ashland-Greenwood: Kitrell had 183 yards rushing and 3 TDs and Brown 176 yards on just 7 carries and a pair of TDs (one an 83-yarder) in win over Auburn.
Zaide Weidner, Jarrett Synek, Trevor Sullivan, Hastings: Weidner rushed for 130 yards and a TD, Synek passed for 116 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for 101 yards, and Sullivan had 71 yards rushing and a TD in a win over Crete.
Dominic Darrah, Palmyra: Rushed for 228 yards and 5 TDs in victory against Brownell Talbot.
Volleyball
Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic: 20 kills and 23 digs against Northwest.
Eve Fountain and Izzy Lukens, Millard North: Fountain had 22 kills and 12 digs against Bellevue West; Lukens had 54 set assists.
Mya Larson, Wahoo: 22 kills against Fort Calhoun.
Mattie Johnson, Sidney: 16 kills and 17 digs against Aurora.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 17 kills, 12 digs and 4 blocks against Fillmore Central.
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell: 18 kills and 2 blocks against Johnson-Brock.
Brooke McClellan, North Platte St. Pat's: 45 digs against Dundy County-Stratton.
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland: 10 kills, 21 digs and 16 set assists against Southern.
Julia Miller, Omaha Gross: 46 set assists against Omaha Concordia.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: 21 kills, 21 digs and 3 blocks against Valentine.
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC: 41 set assists against Adams Central.
Softball
Callie Carraher, Milford: Pitched a seven-inning no hitter against Blue River, striking out 16.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista: Struck out 17 and allowed 1 hit against Gretna.
Kaelan Schultz, Hastings: 4-for-6 with 4 homers and 9 RBIs in wins against Aurora and Grand Island CC.
Brandy Unger, Norfolk: Threw a 7-inning no-hitter against Lincoln Pius X, striking out 11.
Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian: Allowed 1 hit and struck out 15 against Bennington.
Izzy Eltze, Crete: 3 hits and 6 RBIs against Fairbury.
Kate Gutschenritter, Lincoln Pius X: 3 hits and 5 RBIs against Grand Island.
Taylor Fritz, Lincoln Southwest: Drove in 5 runs against Omaha Central.
Emily Stein, Northwest: Struck out 14 in a shutout win against Bishop Neumann.
Tori Kniesche, Wayne: Struck out 20 in a no-hit effort against Milford, and struck out 12 in another no-hitter against Adams Central, while surpassing 1,000 career strikeouts.
Addison Dorn, Freeman: 2 triples and allowed only 2 hits while striking out nine against Falls City.
Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma: Struck out 12 and allowed 2 hits against Centura-Central Valley.
Mya Zavala, Madison Divis and Brooke Beran, Lincoln East: Went a combined 9-for-9 with four doubles in a game against Pius X.
Kayla Farmer, Lincoln High: 4 RBIs against Omaha Benson and 5 against Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli.
Taryn Wagner and Gabrielle Moser, Central City: Wagner homered, doubled and finished with 7 RBIs against O'Neill; Moser had 2 homers, a double and 7 RBIs against Schuyler.
Paige Davison and Paige Cunningham, Omaha Burke: Combined for 7 hits and 9 RBIs against Elkhorn South.
Syd Nuismer, Elkhorn: Struck out 10 in four innings against Nebraska City.