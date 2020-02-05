Prep Extra Credit, 2/5: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 34 points in win over Lincoln Southwest and 33 in victory against Millard South. He was a combined 22-of-39 from the field (56%) in the two games with 10 three-pointers.

Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: 23 points, 10 rebounds in win over Lincoln Southeast.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: Hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of a 42-41 win over Beatrice.

Josiah Gardiner and Caleb Vertin, Crete: Gardiner scored 30 points and Vertin hit the game-winning basket in a double-overtime win at Columbus.

Taiden Redd, Omaha Roncalli: Hit a Class B state record 12 three-pointers and scored 40 points in win over Plattsmouth.

Spencer Schomers, Creighton Prep: Sank a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to beat last week’s No. 1 Omaha Central 64-62.

Noah Stoddard, Waverly: 24 points in win over Ralston.