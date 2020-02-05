You are the owner of this article.
Prep Extra Credit, 2/5: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week
Prep Extra Credit, 2/5: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, 12.30

Lincoln Northeast's McKenna Minter (right) makes a layup against Fremont on Monday during the HAC Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Southwest High School in December. Minter scored a combined 57 points in games against Gretna and Grand Island this past week.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.

Boys basketball

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 34 points in win over Lincoln Southwest and 33 in victory against Millard South. He was a combined 22-of-39 from the field (56%) in the two games with 10 three-pointers.

Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: 23 points, 10 rebounds in win over Lincoln Southeast.

Trey Deveaux, Norris: Hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of a 42-41 win over Beatrice.

Josiah Gardiner and Caleb Vertin, Crete: Gardiner scored 30 points and Vertin hit the game-winning basket in a double-overtime win at Columbus.

Taiden Redd, Omaha Roncalli: Hit a Class B state record 12 three-pointers and scored 40 points in win over Plattsmouth.

Spencer Schomers, Creighton Prep: Sank a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to beat last week’s No. 1 Omaha Central 64-62.

Noah Stoddard, Waverly: 24 points in win over Ralston.

Lucas Weise and Cole Siems, Tri County: Weise had 28 points in victory against Sterling and Siems 33 points vs. Lourdes CC.

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: 25 points in win over Diller-Odell.

Jamie Juncal, Parkview Christian: 20 points in victory against Dorchester.

Zach LaFave, Elkhorn South: 26 points in OT win over Lincoln Pius X.

Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points vs. Elkhorn South.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 33 points vs. Omaha Burke and 30 vs. Kearney.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points vs. Wahoo and 23 points in win over DC West.

Jay Saunders, Omaha South: 23 points in win over Lincoln Southwest and 33 vs. Omaha Westside.

Matt Haggadone, York: 31 points and 6 steals in win over Holdrege.

Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian: 22 points in win over Kearney Catholic.

Girls basketball

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 27 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds against Tekamah-Herman.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: 26 points against Lincoln Southeast.

Morgan Maly, Crete: 30 points against Northwest and 29 points against York in the Central Conference Tournament.

Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 31 points and 9 steals against Papillion-La Vista South.

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 28 points against Gretna and 29 against Grand Island.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 25 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha North; 26 points and 9 rebounds against Norfolk.

Olivia Aden, Beatrice: 20 points, including 6 three-pointers, against Norris.

Jayme Horan, Millard South: 20 points against Millard North and 20 against Omaha Northwest.

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 25 points against DC West and 20 points against Wahoo.

Miley Prine, Bennington: 26 points and 10 rebounds against Platteview; 25 points vs. Norris.

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 26 points and 9 rebounds vs. Palmyra.

Brianna Stai, Norris: 21 points and 10 rebounds against Bennington.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 21 points and 18 rebounds against Gretna.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 28 points against Logan View/SS; 25 points vs. Wayne.

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: 21 points, 6 steals and 5 assists against Gibbon.

Madison Branek, Pawnee City: 25 points and 13 rebounds against Tri County.

Madeline Cleveland, Winnebago: 26 points against Hartington-Newcastle.

Paige Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale: 25 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists against Santee.

Wrestling

Drew Arnold, Beatrice: Pinned 3 opponents in under 2 minutes each en route to a 120-pound title at Raymond Central Invitational.

Evan Canoyer, Waverly: Pinned 3 opponents en route to a 170-pound title at the EMC Tournament.

Thomas Ivey, York: Pinned 2 opponents and won another match by major decision on way to 120-pound title at Central Conference meet.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

