Prep Extra Credit, 2/5: A look at some of the notable performances from the past week

A look at some of the state's notable performances from the past week.
Boys basketball
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: 34 points in win over Lincoln Southwest and 33 in victory against Millard South. He was a combined 22-of-39 from the field (56%) in the two games with 10 three-pointers.
Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: 23 points, 10 rebounds in win over Lincoln Southeast.
Trey Deveaux, Norris: Hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of a 42-41 win over Beatrice.
Josiah Gardiner and Caleb Vertin, Crete: Gardiner scored 30 points and Vertin hit the game-winning basket in a double-overtime win at Columbus.
Taiden Redd, Omaha Roncalli: Hit a Class B state record 12 three-pointers and scored 40 points in win over Plattsmouth.
Spencer Schomers, Creighton Prep: Sank a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to beat last week’s No. 1 Omaha Central 64-62.
Noah Stoddard, Waverly: 24 points in win over Ralston.
Lucas Weise and Cole Siems, Tri County: Weise had 28 points in victory against Sterling and Siems 33 points vs. Lourdes CC.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: 25 points in win over Diller-Odell.
Jamie Juncal, Parkview Christian: 20 points in victory against Dorchester.
Zach LaFave, Elkhorn South: 26 points in OT win over Lincoln Pius X.
Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points vs. Elkhorn South.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 33 points vs. Omaha Burke and 30 vs. Kearney.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 25 points vs. Wahoo and 23 points in win over DC West.
Jay Saunders, Omaha South: 23 points in win over Lincoln Southwest and 33 vs. Omaha Westside.
Matt Haggadone, York: 31 points and 6 steals in win over Holdrege.
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian: 22 points in win over Kearney Catholic.
Girls basketball
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 27 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds against Tekamah-Herman.
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: 26 points against Lincoln Southeast.
Morgan Maly, Crete: 30 points against Northwest and 29 points against York in the Central Conference Tournament.
Ale'jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: 31 points and 9 steals against Papillion-La Vista South.
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: 28 points against Gretna and 29 against Grand Island.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: 25 points and 8 rebounds against Omaha North; 26 points and 9 rebounds against Norfolk.
Olivia Aden, Beatrice: 20 points, including 6 three-pointers, against Norris.
Jayme Horan, Millard South: 20 points against Millard North and 20 against Omaha Northwest.
Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse: 25 points against DC West and 20 points against Wahoo.
Miley Prine, Bennington: 26 points and 10 rebounds against Platteview; 25 points vs. Norris.
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: 26 points and 9 rebounds vs. Palmyra.
Brianna Stai, Norris: 21 points and 10 rebounds against Bennington.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 21 points and 18 rebounds against Gretna.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: 28 points against Logan View/SS; 25 points vs. Wayne.
Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central: 21 points, 6 steals and 5 assists against Gibbon.
Madison Branek, Pawnee City: 25 points and 13 rebounds against Tri County.
Madeline Cleveland, Winnebago: 26 points against Hartington-Newcastle.
Paige Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale: 25 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists against Santee.
Wrestling
Drew Arnold, Beatrice: Pinned 3 opponents in under 2 minutes each en route to a 120-pound title at Raymond Central Invitational.
Evan Canoyer, Waverly: Pinned 3 opponents en route to a 170-pound title at the EMC Tournament.
Thomas Ivey, York: Pinned 2 opponents and won another match by major decision on way to 120-pound title at Central Conference meet.